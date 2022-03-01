Josh Hawley blasts Biden's 'dumpster fire of a presidency'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., blasted President Biden before the State of the Union, calling the first year a "dumpster fire" Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"It's going to be quite the piece of theater as he tries to explain his terrible record," Hawley told host Jesse Watters. "What I expect is a lot of smoke and mirrors, taking credit for things he's had nothing to do with while trying to distract attention from his dumpster fire of a presidency."

Hawley said Biden should be announcing an initiative to make the United States more energy-independent.

"What he should be saying is we need to open up American energy production — full-throttle. We need to be the energy-dominant nation in the world, and we're not," Hawley said. "And the reason we're not is Joe Biden."

"I don't know why this administration is breaking its arm, patting itself on the back for an invasion that it didn't prevent. The goal should have been to deter Vladimir Putin from invading a sovereign nation — he utterly failed in that regard. We have an invasion on our hands, and part of the big reason for that is Joe Biden gave energy dominance to Vladimir Putin. He shut down our pipeline and he opened up Russia's pipeline. That's the Biden legacy."

"The reason we have runaway inflation is Joe Biden. The reason we have a shipping crisis, a supply chain crisis at this stage, is Joe Biden. So if he wants to assign blame, all he needs is a mirror, and he can look in it because he's the source of most of these problems and the solutions he's offering are either nonexistent or totally fake," Hawley said.

"If the president wants to be serious, he'll admit that his policies have been wrong, that his policies have been weak, that his policies have endangered this nation and the world, and he'll tell us how he's going to change course."