Jordan, Meadows blast Schumer for SCOTUS comments: 'The American people won't stand for it'

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows on Thursday reacted to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer taking aim at Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

“This is inappropriate,” Jordan, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, told “Fox & Friends.”

“This is not the first time Chuck Schumer has tried to intimidate someone. It didn’t work with President Trump. I don’t think it’s going to work with Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh, but it’s still wrong, you don’t do those kinds of things,” Jordan said.

TRUMP REBUKES SCHUMER OVER THREAT TO GORSUCH, KAVANAUGH: 'A DISGRACE HE WAS ABLE TO SAY SOMETHING LIKE THAT'

President Trump claimed Wednesday that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. was not protected by congressional "immunity" when he made threatening comments toward Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh at a pro-abortion rally outside the court, suggesting that Schumer was in line for some kind of punishment.

In a phone interview on "Hannity", the president compared Schumer's remarks to the "parody" of his July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky orated by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., during a congressional hearing last year.

Trump told Hannity that he had wanted to sue Schiff, but was told the Democratic lawmaker was immune from any litigation.

"Schumer did it outside on the streets in front of a rough crowd," Trump noted. "It was a disgrace to the Supreme Court and to the U.S. Senate."

Meadows said Schumer’s spokesmen issued an “unbelievable” declaration that supposedly he was targeting “Senate Republicans.”

“There are only two problems with that: he was standing in front of the Supreme Court and he mentioned two Supreme Court justices.”

The North Carolina lawmaker went on to say, “This is typical Chuck Schumer. What he wants to do is actually rile up the base and make sure that what they do is put as much political pressure in the media, not only on the Supreme Court but on the president. But these kinds of tactics won't work because the American people won’t stand for it.”