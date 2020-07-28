Jordan defends playing montage of protest violence at Barr hearing, claims Dems 'want to censor' GOP members

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, defended playing a video montage that showed violence in cities across America during a hearing where Attorney General William Barr testified.

"I mean, the video speaks for itself," Jordan told "Special Report" guest host Shannon Bream Tuesday after accusing Democrats on the panel of wanting to "censor Republican members ... just like the hard left wants to censor conservatives around the country."

The video, which Jordan played during his opening statement, included several mainstream media members referring to recent protests as “peaceful" and dismissing reports of violence amid images of burning buildings and attacks on law enforcement.

“I want to thank you for defending law enforcement," Jordan told Barr, "for pointing out what a crazy idea this 'defund the police' policy ... whatever you want to call it, is, and standing up for the rule of law."

The House Freedom Caucus member echoed that statement on "Special Report" Tuesday evening, telling Bream, "the attorney general is enforcing the rule of law.

"And if Democrats want to try to blame the attorney general for what is happening in Democrat-run cities that have been Democrat-run for years and years -- I think the last time there was an elected Republican in Portland was 1956. They want to try to blame the administration for that. They're just flat out wrong."

Tuesday's hearing was tense as Barr sparred with Democratic lawmakers who criticized him on issues ranging from voting rights to the government’s response to protests in Portland to the Justice Department’s handling of investigations into associates of President Trump.

At one point Barr sarcastically called Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., a "class act" when he was denied a short break.

"That's the treatment the Democrats give the Attorney General of the United States," Jordan said. "It is wrong, and the American people saw it for what it was."

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly and Brian Flood contributed to this report.