Jonathan Turley warns Democrats 'shredding' their own beliefs with 'dangerous' anti-Musk campaign

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley called out how Democrats' "scorched-earth" campaign against Elon Musk and Tesla is "shredding" some of their long-held beliefs. Turley said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that Democratic leadership is falling short in denouncing activists' anti-Tesla tactics.

Jonathan Turley: There's this scorched-earth campaign going on. … Democrats are shredding many of the things they believe most fervently about. They're adopting anti-environmental positions, anti-labor positions just to get Musk. And it's really untoward, but also with the rise of political violence on the left, it's very concerning. It's very dangerous. And we're not seeing... what we were hoping to see from Democratic leadership denouncing this campaign.

As Musk and his brands continue to take hits, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt came to his defense, saying last week that "the Democrats used to be the greatest cheerleaders for electric vehicles and for Tesla the company until Elon Musk decided to support and vote for Donald Trump."

According to Musk, the rise in vandalism and attacks on Teslas stems from criticism of his leadership at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federal agency that has cut millions in funding for government programs and reduced the number of federal jobs. He claims that rhetoric from Democratic leaders , especially those opposed to DOGE and his involvement, has fueled anger against Tesla and its supporters.

"It is getting dangerous, and the White House wholeheartedly condemns it, and we applaud Attorney General Pam Bondi for investigating these acts as domestic terrorism because that is what they are," said Leavitt. "It's very clear that the Democrat Party no longer stands for anything; they only stand against Donald Trump, even if it means contradicting themselves."

Conservatives also called out Democrats for selectively embracing electric vehicles, reminding liberals that former President Joe Biden drove a hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe around the White House grounds to promote his EV initiative.

As the spate of violent attacks, vandalism and doxxings against Tesla owners and workers continues, Democrats continue to invest in the company despite their party villainizing Elon Musk as corrupt and a "Nazi."

Some Democrats are investors in the company currently bearing the brunt of the Musk hatred. Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas and Gil Cisneros, D-Calif., have all purchased Tesla shares since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

