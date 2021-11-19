Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

'Desperate' prosecution rushed charges against Kyle Rittenhouse, cut corners in trial: Jonathan Turley

Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jonathan Turley: 'Desperate' prosecutors rushed charges against Rittenhouse, cut corners in trial Video

Jonathan Turley: 'Desperate' prosecutors rushed charges against Rittenhouse, cut corners in trial

The Fox News contributor reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty on all charges

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley reacted Friday to Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty on all counts in his closely watched Kenosha homicide trial, saying the case was rushed against the teenager and the prosecution made fatal errors.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE FOUND NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS IN KENOSHA TRIAL

JONATHAN TURLEY: The troubling aspect of this trial was an array of prosecutorial blunders and in my view misconduct. The prosecution made reference to his silence despite a long line of Supreme Court cases saying it’s unconstitutional. There was evidence that was withheld. There was questions as to how the prosecution stated the facts. All of that’s troubling in this hothouse public opinion. I think that pressure did invade the courtroom. I think it affected the prosecution and quite frankly I think it undermined the prosecution. I think they overcharged this case, I said that from the beginning. They rushed to bring charges against him and then when the case started to fall apart they seemed to become more and more desperate and they started to cut corners and make errors. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Jonathan Turley: ‘Dangerous disconnect’ over Rittenhouse facts by the media enraged the public Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.