Jon Stewart admits he doesn't know future at Comedy Central as merger looms

"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart admitted Thursday that he was unsure of his future at Comedy Central as its parent company Paramount's merger with Skydance Media looms.

Stewart told listeners of his "Weekly Show" podcast that while his future with the comedy network may be uncertain, he is sure that he will land on his feet no matter the outcome of the merger.

"Do you think that Skydance would get rid of 'The Daily Show’ after the merger?" one fan-submitted question read.

"Boy, that's a good question," Stewart responded. "You know, unfortunately, we haven't heard anything from them."

The late-night host continued, noting that while nobody at Skydance has told him "don't get too comfortable in that office," he's still uncertain about what comes next.

"I've been kicked out of s---tier establishments than that. We'll land on our feet," he asserted, adding, "I honestly don't know."

The late-night host quipped Comedy Central is "kind of like Muzak at this point," adding that his show and "South Park" are the "only sort of life" that the channel seems to have at the moment. The comedy channel frequently airs reruns of shows like "The Office", "Seinfeld" and "Futurama."

Stewart began hosting "The Daily Show" on Mondays last year. He hosted the show from 1999 to 2015 before stepping down.

The same day Stewart aired his podcast, his friend and fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert revealed that his show on CBS, "The Late Show," is set to be canceled next May. CBS is also under Paramount's umbrella, and some observers claimed the cancellation was related to the pending merger and Colbert's criticism of Paramount settling President Donald Trump's lawsuit against CBS News.

"'THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT' will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season," CBS said in a statement. "We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire 'THE LATE SHOW' franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television."

CBS said it was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," adding, "It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

