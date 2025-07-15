Colbert slams Paramount for settling with Trump, accuses his parent company of offering a 'big fat bribe'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night host Stephen Colbert unleashed on Paramount, his employer, for settling with President Donald Trump in his election interference lawsuit against the company over a "60 Minutes" interview. Both that program and "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" air on Paramount-owned CBS.

"I believe this kind of complicated financial sentiment with a sitting government official has a technical name in legal circles. It’s ‘big fat bribe,’ because it all comes as Paramount’s owners are trying to get the Trump administration to approve the sale of our network to a new owner, Skydance!" Colbert said.

Paramount, CBS' parent company, agreed on July 1 to pay the president a sum that could reach north of $30 million to settle Trump’s election interference lawsuit against the network.

Colbert joked that Paramount issued a statement that read, "You may take our money, but you will never take our dignity. You may, however, purchase our dignity for the low, low price of $16 million. We need the cash."

"Some of the TV typers out there are blogging that once Skydance gets CBS, the new owners’ desire to please Trump will ‘put pressure on late-night host and frequent Trump critic Stephen Colbert,’" he said, stroking his mustache. "Okay, but how are they going to put pressure on Stephen Colbert… if they can’t find him?"

Trump was seeking $20 billion in his lawsuit against CBS over its handling of a "60 Minutes" interview last year with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing the network of election interference leading up to the 2024 contest. CBS is not acknowledging any journalistic wrongdoing with the settlement.

The lawsuit alleged CBS News deceitfully edited an exchange Harris had with "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker, who asked her why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasn't "listening" to the Biden administration. Harris was widely mocked for the "word salad" answer that aired in a preview clip of the interview on CBS' "Face the Nation," but the edited response that aired during a "60 Minutes" primetime special depicted Harris giving a more concise and direct answer.

Fox News Digital reached out to Paramount and CBS for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Colbert also called out his Paramount bosses in May over reports that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone put pressure on "60 Minutes" to avoid critical coverage of the president amid the lawsuit.

CBS staffers were outraged over the settlement, which also prompted extensive backlash from media watchdogs, journalism advocacy groups, liberal journalists and even Democratic lawmakers.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issued a scathing statement that said the settlement sets an "extremely dangerous precedent in terms of both the First Amendment and government extortion," while Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., accused Paramount of taking a "bribe" and threatened future federal charges.

