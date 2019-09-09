Expand / Collapse search
John Sununu calls top Dem Jerry Nadler 'incompetent, confused, scared' for preparing Trump impeachment push

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu called House Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y, “incompetent, confused, and scared” on “America’s Newsroom” Monday for moving forward on rules for the potential impeachment of President Trump.

“I think he’s scared that he’s getting a challenger in his primary,” said Sununu, who served as White House chief of staff under President George H. W. Bush.

The House Judiciary Committee was preparing to vote this week on rules and procedures for an impeachment inquiry.

“This is just another act in the Democrat self-destruction season. They’re destroying themselves by a bunch of crazy antics and a bunch of crazy policies,” he said.

He went on to say, “This is driving [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer nuts and the moderates in the party are trying to tell him that this has no upside in the long run, but he won’t pay attention.”

At least 135 House members now support an impeachment inquiry, including 17 members of the House Judiciary Committee.

“I think they’re [congressional Democrats] scared stiff of the inspector general [Michael E. Horowitz] report that’s going to come out, that’s going to show, I think, collusion between the [James] Comeys of the world and the Democrat-controlled White House under Obama.”

Sununu said that he thinks the impeachment pursuit is a “distraction.”

“They’re trying to raise the impeachment specter just to perhaps overshadow what may come of out of the inspector general’s report.”

