Doug Collins calls House Dems 'pitiful' for continuing impeachment push to score political points

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., called Democratic impeachment efforts "pitiful" on "Fox & Friends" Monday, and said their actions have compromised the mission and legitimacy of the House Judiciary Committee.

Collins was responding to news that the committee's anti-Trump chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., is preparing another impeachment package to put pressure on President Trump.

"[Nadler] is trying to pull a fast one on the American people again. They know they don't have the votes to go for a full, formal impeachment inquiry," he said. "They want to continue to put a false narrative out there... It's really become a pitiful scene."

Collins said Democrats are being driven by a personal hatred of Trump and echoed calls by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for the House to focus on border security and Chinese intellectual property theft.

"Frankly it's a hatred of this president. They hate Donald Trump," he said. "Since November 2016 they've done everything they can to portray him as a bad person who shouldn't have got elected... They could be working on stuff like immigration. We can be working on intellectual property issues like we have with China. We could be working on the trade agreements with Mexico and Canada.

"Instead we're chasing these rabbits to please a vocal minority of their base because they want to prove that they're tough on this president," Collins continued. "I just wish the chairman would be the chairman and let's work together, find those ways. We understand we're going to disagree. But quit going after the president."