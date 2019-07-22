Democrat says he is 'convinced' Trump will be impeached, despite failed House votes

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, promised to keep fighting to impeach President Trump on Sunday and said he's convinced he will succeed, despite having his resolutions set aside by the House of Representatives three separate times.

Green appeared on "Politics Nation" where host Al Sharpton asked if he felt encouraged by the slowly rising support among House Democrats to bounce the Commander-in-Chief.

"Reverend, I can say to you without reservation, hesitation or equivocation, the answer is, yes," Green replied.

"We started out with 58. We now are at 95. And you know the words, 'march on until victory is won' from 'Lift Every Voice and Sing.' That’s what we’re doing. We’re marching on until victory is won. This president will be impeached. I am convinced of it."

REP. AL GREEN COMPARES TRUMP TO ANDREW JOHNSON FOLLOWING FAILED IMPEACHMENT BID

Green also spoke about Robert Mueller's upcoming Capitol Hill testimony and said the president has committed several crimes worthy of impeachment and should be condemned on the basis of guilt by association.

"My hope is that Mr. Mueller will prevail," he said. "My belief is that when we have him if he will speak of what happened with Mr. [Michael] Cohen, speak of what happened with [Don] McGann, the White House counsel. The president has tried to interfere with Mr. Mueller. The president has been involved with a person who is now serving time, who is serving time."

"[Cohen] was his friend, his fixer, serving time, and the president was named in the indictment, not so that we could read the name, but the president is part of that indictment. So the president has done much to be impeached for -- for high crimes and misdemeanors.

"My hope is that we will see this and we will move forward with this. But, reverend, let me tell you this, I think that Mr. Mueller should bring with him a certain amount of spirit for us because we already know that we have the evidence. The question is do we have the spirit, do we have the will, to do this?"