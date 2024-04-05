LAURA INGRAHAM: The media praises Biden's economy as many new jobs go to non-Americans

Fox News host Laura Ingraham argues that President Biden's job growth numbers are leaving Americans behind as reports show they are fueled by foreign-born workers, saying Friday the media is in turn expressing frustration that voters aren't enthused about the state of the economy on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: You have to hand it to them — they keep trying to put lipstick on a pig and, in isolation, the numbers can even sound pretty impressive…

Wow, it sounds great, but if this is all true, why are so many Americans down about the Biden economy? And why is Trump leading in six of seven swing states?

Now the White House and media stamp their feet here, and they're frustrated that voters aren't giving them any credit for an economic rebound…

Perhaps the most disrespectful fact of all relates to who is actually getting all these new jobs. Looks like a lot of the job growth is going to non-Americans, which the New York Times hints at today, saying, "Immigration is helping to meet hiring demand," "creating a flood of potential workers that is both supercharging the job market and leading to surprises and quirks in closely watched economic data."

Today's jobs report shows zero growth in manufacturing jobs — zero. And important to note, the second biggest category in job growth was among government workers. So this is big government, big bureaucracy, not big manufacturing. The jobs numbers today will not move the needle on public opinion any more than Biden's shout-fest State of the Union did, but you can expect the Biden campaign to keep trying to reassure his donors that any day — any day — the tide will turn.