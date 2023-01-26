Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

John Kennedy rips Biden over GOP Medicare cut suggestion: 'Not even George Santos would' claim that

Santos, a New York Republican, has faced calls to resign over biographical inconsistencies

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Biden believes federal government made America great: Sen. John Kennedy Video

Biden believes federal government made America great: Sen. John Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., reacts to Biden attacking 'MAGA Republicans' over the economy, telling 'The Story' the president is the only person who thinks the country is heading in the right direction.

Senate Judiciary Committee member John Kennedy, R-La., slammed President Biden over his latest comments toward "MAGA Republicans," whom he claimed suggest policies that would "choose to inflict this kind of pain on the American people."

On "The Story," anchor Martha MacCallum played for Kennedy the relevant clip of Biden speaking in Springfield, Va., earlier on Thursday, during which the president also added he will "veto everything they send."

"I think that President Biden is the only person in the Milky Way who thinks our country is headed in the right direction," Kennedy said. "Look at the facts: Last year, our economy grew at 1%, China's economy was shut down. It grew at 3%. [The U.S. has] 13.5% inflation cumulatively — that's what President Biden has given us in two years."

"I don't mean any disrespect, but if that was my record, I would hide my head in a bag."

BIDEN SAYS PEOPLE THINK HE'S ‘STUPID’ JUST BEFORE GETTING CONGRESSMAN'S NAME WRONG

Joe Biden

Joe Biden (Alex Wong/Getty)

Kennedy added the average American may not be able to recite the exact empirical figures but is fully feeling the effects of their substance.

"They understand that crime is way up," he said. "They understand that respect for our institutions is way down. The American people understand that it's harder than ever to get ahead in our country right now, and it's easier than ever to do nothing."

He continued to, in a remark about a GOP colleague, slam Biden's claims Republicans could seek to pull back on federal entitlement spending.

"President Biden says my party — ‘I’ — want to gut Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid, and that's just not true," he said.

"Not even George Santos would make up a whopper like that, and the president knows that. He just believes that the federal government is what made this country great."

BIDEN GROWLS AT HIGH COST OF INSULIN FOR PEOPLE NOT ON MEDICARE

Rep. George Santos

Rep. George Santos (AP/Alex Brandon)

Santos, a newly elected Republican congressman from New York City, has made headlines since his election over mounting reports he fabricated or lied about aspects of his life and resume. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the Springfield event, Biden also celebrated the reported creation of 750,000 union jobs under his tenure, while also making news for another apparent gaffe.

The president at one point asked about "Doug, the congressman," but had appeared to be referring to Rep. Donald Beyer, D-Va., who represents the liberal Washington suburb he was visiting.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and breaking news, and has covered the annual CPAC conference for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.