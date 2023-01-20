Sen. Kennedy sends message to SCOTUS leaker: 'Congratulations, butthead,' you almost got a justice killed

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Friday to discuss why he thinks it is a "mistake" to move on from investigating who leaked the Dobbs decision on Roe v. Wade. Kennedy said the uproar over the case led to protests outside judges' homes and the arrest of a man who traveled to Maryland to target Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

SUPREME COURT INVESTIGATION FAILS TO IDENTIFY LEAKER OF DOBBS DRAFT DECISION

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: Here's my message to the leaker. Congratulations, butthead. You almost got a member of the United States Supreme Court killed and his family. What a narcissist. You obviously think your personal politics are more important than that, the sanctity of the United States Supreme Court. I don't mean any disrespect to the chief justice. I was disappointed in his report. I think this is the chief justice's way of saying we're not going to find out who the leaker is. And if we do now, we're not going to tell you. We will move on. I think that's a mistake.