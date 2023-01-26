Biden says some people think he's 'stupid' just before getting congressman's name wrong

President Biden on Thursday joked about his gaffes and intelligence while touting his administration's economic record while in Virginia.

Speaking in Springfield, Biden joked that some people think he's "stupid."

"I said that when I was seeking the nomination, I said, 'Take a seat everybody,' and there wasn't a single chair in the place," he said while speaking at the Steamfitters Local 602 in Springfield. "They said that Biden really is stupid and he doesn't know it."

He then asked, "Where's Doug the congressman?," apparently referring to Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.

"He's around here somewhere," the president said.

Biden has become infamous for his gaffes, leading to criticism from some Republicans who have questioned his mental capacity for the job.

He averaged nearly a gaffe — which includes errors that included mispronunciations, confusion, inaccuracies and forgetting that a congresswoman had died — per workday over a four-week period, Fox News Digital reported in October.

Biden, as he wished a happy birthday to Vice President Kamala Harris last year, called her a "great president." He later called her the "highest ranking black Indian, with Indian background, woman, in American history to be Vice President."

That same day, he botched U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's name. One day prior, NowThis posted an interview with the president where he falsely described his executive order on college debt forgiveness as a bill that "passed by a vote or two."

The president’s struggles come as he turned 80 on Nov. 20.

