John Kennedy: Pelosi overplayed her hand with $3 trillion bill to 'remake Western civilization'

Sen. John Kennedy said on Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi overplayed her hand by passing a coronavirus relief bill without consulting the Republicans in the Senate and President Trump.

“Her bill is so grandiose. It’s not a coronavirus bill. It’s basically a 'remake Western civilization' bill,” the Senate Budget Committee member told “Hannity.”

Kennedy, R-La., said that Republicans were “shocked” when they saw the bill, which he said will never be able to pass in the Senate. He said Pelosi could cut out 75 percent of the proposal and Senate Republicans still wouldn't vote for it.

“If she takes it back to the Ocasio-Cortez wing in the House, they’re not going to support it, so I think she overplayed her hand here,” Kennedy said.

Meanwhile, Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo. described the $3 trillion coronavirus relief legislation passed by the House of Representatives last week as a “fantasyland bill” that helps illegal immigrants more than American citizens.

Barrasso told “America’s Newsroom” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is “actually making it easier for illegal immigrants to work in her $3 trillion bill, that fantasyland bill, than she is making it easier for the 36 million Americans out of work to get back on the job.”

“Those are the perverse incentives that she’s included in this liberal wish list,” he continued.

The relief package includes protections for illegal immigrants who work in jobs declared “essential," which Republicans are blasting as an attempt at “amnesty.” It also expands direct payment eligibility to undocumented immigrants who pay taxes, which Barrasso said he disagrees with "100 percent."

The 1,815-page bill was drafted by Democrats alone and earned a veto threat from the White House and condemnation from the GOP as a “liberal wish list” that is dead on arrival in the Senate.

Fox News' Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.