Sen. Kennedy sounds alarm on inflation: When is Biden going to start firing people?

After mass shootings rocked communities across the country, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on Thursday that Americans feel discouraged due to numerous serious issues not being addressed by the federal government.

"It’s not just violence that people are worried about. I think most Americans right now are discouraged. They feel like their government, this place called Washington D.C. doesn't care about them," Kennedy told "The Faulkner Focus."

Kennedy said Americans feel like their lives don’t matter to people in Washington because they are worried about health care, crime, inflation, the border and their kids' education post-pandemic.

"They feel like D.C. has let them down," Kennedy told Harris Faulkner.

Kennedy said lawmakers are trying to address mass shootings, but their response is not holistic.

"What about the mass shootings by gangs in America? We all need to be trying to do something about that as well."

Kennedy said most Americans want to see action from the Biden administration on inflation, not primetime hearings by the January 6th Committee. He said the Capitol Riot was "repugnant" and those who broke the law should be punished, but Americans are far more worried about inflation.

"It's destroying the American dream. We have to address it and it looks to me like the Biden administration has just given up. … I'm not saying this about the Treasury secretary [Janet Yellen] specifically but when is President Biden gonna start firing people?" he concluded.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.