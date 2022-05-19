Tucker: Inflation is the most dangerous economic crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on May 18, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



Believe it or not, in 1980, which wasn't that long ago, Venezuela was the richest country in Latin America. It had the highest wages. It had the best healthcare and education. It also had, by the standards of the region anyway, a famously stable democracy.



Then came an energy crisis, and Venezuela wound up with inflation. At times, it reached 100 percent a year. Inflation makes people poor. So, in a very short time, the poverty rate in Venezuela doubled.



By 1995, sixty six percent of all Venezuelans were impoverished. Getting poorer tends to make voters radical. So inevitably, Venezuela got radical politics. You know what happened next. Venezuela is now rated one of the most miserable places on Planet Earth.



A few years ago, citizens in Caracas were reduced to eating zoo animals. There was no food and for that matter, there was no electricity. So, in just half a lifetime, an advanced society had reverted to the Stone Age.



The United States is not in danger of becoming Venezuela next week, but we are moving closer to it. Inflation is a big part of the reason.



Of all the economic crises the country can face, inflation is the most dangerous. Inflation doesn't just make people poor, it totally destroys their confidence in their leaders, the authorities who issued the now worthless currency they're using for toilet paper.



Inflation is not an act of God like a drought or hurricane, it is an act of negligence, like drunk driving. It is proof that the people in charge are reckless and stupid. That's why inflation tends to topple governments.



Once you get inflation, there's no pretending you've done a good job. You have not done a good job and everybody knows it.



So, you can see why the Biden administration is very worried about this. Joe Biden has historically low approval ratings. Voters say inflation is their top concern. Those two facts are directly related. Biden's most pressing task right now is reassuring Americans that he understands they are suffering under inflation and under a rapidly worsening economy, and he's got a plan to fix it. If he can't convince Americans of that, it may be a long time before we have another Democratic President.



Thankfully, Joe Biden has a plan, or at least a new publicist, a silver- tongued wordsmith/policy guru called Karine Jean-Pierre. It is Karine Jean- Pierre's job to take this message of economic hope to the American people and save the Biden administration.



She started Monday. Here were her first words from the podium.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I am obviously acutely aware that my presence at this podium represents a few firsts. I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman, the first of all three of those to hold this position.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So, that was a little confusing. It wasn't actually about America. It was about her, but still, we learned that Karine Jean-Pierre is a Black lesbian, the first-ever in history, she reminded us, to hold this particular job.



Listen carefully: That shattering you hear in the background, it is a thousand glass ceilings cracking simultaneously into millions of tiny pieces and then being swept by the custodians of tomorrow into the trash bin of bigotry and hate. Soon, they'll be trucked to a landfill and buried.



It's a new day, America. How do you feel?



You still can't afford to have your refrigerator fixed or go to the dentist. On the other hand, Karine Jean-Pierre has good news for you about herself. Karine Jean-Pierre has just reached a highly significant personal goal and understandably, she is brimming with self-esteem.



Congratulations, Karine Jean-Pierre. Your promotion is America's promotion. Hope it feels good.



You're going to want to hold on to that sensation, the one you're now experiencing, and treasure it in the days ahead like a hand warmer as America becomes poorer than you ever imagined possible, and it is.



As of tonight, parents across the country can't find baby formula. Oh, no big deal. Well, it is actually a big deal because as a result of that, several children have just been hospitalized in the State of Tennessee.



Fertilizer prices, meanwhile, have hit record highs. That will mean food shortages around the world. Famine in some places, starvation. It'll mean shortages here. Food inflation, Bloomberg reports, will quote: "Leave no household unscathed" and then gas prices also just hit an all-time high. They're not going down.



Mike Jennings, the CEO at a major refinery, says gas prices will stay high for the foreseeable future, quote: "I don't see any signs of it ending soon or well" and that's true of inflation across every major sector of the economy. AXIOS reporting tonight that, quote: "Inflation is pushing prices higher and higher and some of those costs may never come back down to the levels Americans were accustomed to before the pandemic."



More than half the CEOs in this country publicly predict that recession is imminent. That's what they're saying in public. Imagine what they're saying in private. Morgan Stanley says there's a 27 percent chance we get a recession in the next 12 months. That's up from five percent just two months ago.



So, that's scary, but the scariest fact of all, we appear to be running out of energy. Congress never passed the Green New Deal, but we somehow got it anyway and here are the results.



According to The Wall Street Journal, quote: "From California to Texas to Indiana, electric grid operators are warning that power generating capacity is struggling to keep up with demand. That gap could lead to rolling blackouts during heat waves or other peak periods as soon as this year." In other words, turning air conditioning in August and it won't work and neither will your lights.



The Midcontinent Independent System operator, which oversees the energy grid in the Midwest, says it's preparing to quote: "Take emergency measures in advance of capacity issues this summer." In other words, no more electricity.



The North American Electric Reliability Corporation, which oversees energy output in the country, released an assessment this year saying the entire western U.S. is quote: "At risk of energy emergencies due to the limited supply of electricity available for transfer."



So, this has never happened. It's happening now. Why? Why is this happening? Well, according to "The Wall Street Journal," quote: "The challenge is that wind and solar farms, which are among the cheapest forms of power generation, don't produce electricity at all times and need large batteries to store their output for later use."



Now that's not only a big problem, it turns out to be an insurmountable problem given that nearly half of new electricity generation capacity in the U.S. last year -- 42 percent was from land-based wind farms -- put a lot of eggs in the wind basket and some states like California have pledged to use a hundred percent, quote, "renewable energy" by 2045.



So, maybe we will have scientific innovation by 2045 that make that possible. If we don't, California will have even less power than it does now.



You didn't think, growing up in this country, there would come a time when they couldn't keep the lights on. Now, that time is here. That's shocking. But if you're upset about it, we'd like you to pause and return your attention to the fact -- and we're going to say this slowly so we can sink in -- our new White House Press Secretary is a Black lesbian.



Oh, hooray.



The White House Press Corps was duly impressed, tamed in fact, which is the point of telling them that, but our Peter Doocy did have one question: What is the Biden administration doing about our collapsing economy, and how exactly is the plan to increase taxes on American citizens going to help them pay for things? Here's how Karine Jean-Pierre responded.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: How does raising taxes on corporations reduce inflation?



JEAN-PIERRE: So, are you talking about a specific tweet?



DOOCY: He tweeted, "You want to bring down inflation? Let's make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share."



JEAN-PIERRE: Look, you know, we have talked about -- we have talked about this, this past year about making sure that the wealthiest among us are paying their fair share.



DOOCY: But how does raising taxes on corporations lower the cost of gas, the cost of a used car, the cost of food for everyday Americans?



JEAN-PIERRE So, look, I think we encourage those who have done very well, right? Especially, those who care about climate change to support a fairer Tax Code that doesn't change -- that doesn't charge manufacturers, workers, cops, builders, a higher percentage of their earnings that the most fortunate people in our nation and not let that stand in the way of reducing energy costs and fighting this existential problem, if you think about that as an example.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Now, you wouldn't have thought it was possible to take talking points that stupid, that barely literate, that childish, and make them even dumber and yet, that's exactly what she did.



Are you still not convinced that Joe Biden knows how to handle inflation? Did that rattle your confidence rather than bolster it? Then honestly, there's nothing we can do for you at this point. You're beyond reach.



In fact, you know what you are, and you may have seen this coming -- you're a racist. That's what we call people who continue to ask complicated, long questions about Joe Biden's economic program. They're racists, and getting rid of them is America's greatest problem.



Here's MSNBC to remind you.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: Mitch McConnell won't come close to delivering the condemnation of White supremacy that Joe Biden did today. Because what? Because they make up part of the Republican coalition. I mean, what is the explanation for why not?



CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: This is always what the right does to appease the White supremacist movement by saying, "Hey, free speech, don't touch speech."



KATY TUR, MSNBC HOST: Extremism and White nationalism, which is not only on the rise in the far dark corners on the internet, but the rhetoric in a, you know, tamer version, an attenuated version, I say, is now pretty mainstream in the Republican Party.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Did you hear that from the comb-over, guy? Free speech is White supremacy, says Chuck Todd. It's White supremacy, free speech. Talking out of turn, reading your own script rather than the one that Chuck Todd provides you is White supremacy.



That means if you're upset about food shortages or blackouts, you're a racist - racist, racist, racist.



There you are complaining again about the precipitous decline in your standard of living. That's always the first sign of a racist. Oh, you don't like crime. You don't like litter? You don't like inflation? You're against public urination in New York City? You know what you are? You're a bigot, pal. Stop complaining. You and your free speech.



Gayle King of CBS is a journalist, a talented and highly awarded broadcast journalist, so she knows exactly how racist you are. You're so racist that Gayle King's family members won't even go outside anymore. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GAYLE KING, CBS NEWS HOST: I'm so afraid. I have a nephew who lives in the Midwest, 20-something, Black man who walks his dog, who said, "I was never afraid to walk my dog. Now I'm in the Midwest just walking around, minding my own business, thinking this could happen at any time."



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, White supremacists just come out and kill them with the First Amendment. That's what happens when you walk your dog in this country. That's how bad it is. Racism against Gayle King's family may be the single biggest problem America faces right now. In fact, it is.



The problem is definitely not that we're running out of energy to power civilization. That's not a big deal at all and that's why you probably didn't read about the fact that the Interior Department just announced it is closing millions of acres to domestic energy production. Sorry, gone. Can't have the energy there. It exists, but you can't have it. You know what we can do, though? Buy it from Venezuela. Yes, we can.



Twenty minutes ago, they told you Venezuela was a criminal regime. Now, Venezuela is going to provide the oil, not us. We can't. That's immoral because climate change is existential, but Venezuela can.



In the United States, the Biden administration, is doing everything it can to allow the United States to buy Venezuelan oil directly.



What does that add up to? Don't think about that. Thinking about it is racist. It's like the First Amendment. It's White supremacy and if you don't believe it, Karine Jean-Pierre is here to remind you.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEAN-PIERRE: Donald Trump is running a racist campaign.



The Grand Wizard of the Birther Movement, which birtherism is inherently racist.



By the way, he's a racist and a bigot, which we already knew.



If it walks like a racist, talks like a racist, acts like a racist, it is a racist.



And we saw all these awful voter suppression laws, which is really racism, just go across the country.



And we have a racist President in the White House who really pushes his racism like a peacock.



Because I'll say this, we knew Donald Trump was a racist.



I wanted to ask you, just change the topic for just a quick second, about Donald Trump's racist tweets.



Systemic racism and how that has affected our country.



Donald Trump is the most outwardly racist President that we have seen in generations.



This country needs to start talking about uprooting institutional racism.



FOX News was racist before coronavirus. They are racist during the coronavirus. FOX News will be racist after the coronavirus.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: You know what we need to talk about? Karine Jean-Pierre just told you. You know what we need to have a conversation about, and by conversation we mean, "You shut up, I talk." We need to have a conversation about how racist you are, which is very racist.



So, if you can't keep the lights on or go to the dentist, or if you're one of the very few people, maybe three in the country who have noticed that honey prices have doubled since December. Why is that happening? Shut up, racist.



Deroy Murdock is a contributing editor to National Review Online. We're delighted to have him join us tonight. My favorite part was when Karine Jean-Pierre -- and I don't know if I'm pronouncing your name correctly, I don't want to be racist -- said, they are about to change the subject for a minute and then called someone else racist, that seems like the only subject really.



DEROY MURDOCK, CONTRIBUTING EDITOR, NATIONAL REVIEW ONLINE: It seems like the only one. Thank you for your act of racism in having me here tonight, Tucker. But yes, look, when you have nothing else to talk about, you don't have any answers, you don't have any actual solutions that might work, you scream racism.



Another thing that screaming racism does, it is a very polite, or maybe a somewhat more polite way of saying polite way of saying, "Shut the hell up." They don't want the conversation. They don't want the tough questions. They don't want anything else in terms of constructive criticism, so you scream racism that's designed not to advance the conversation, but to shut it down.



And to go back to what you were saying in your excellent monologue earlier about Venezuela, I happen to have visited Venezuela a couple of times in the late 90s, early zeroes and yes, it was a prosperous, prosperous place, fun place, beautiful place, and it is a total wreck.



And in order to keep us from turning into that country, which we seem to be with the empty store shelves, the climbing prices, baby formula shortage, babies in the hospital because of this formula shortage, unbelievable.



Joe Biden could fix a lot of problems -- inflation, his political woes which are terrible, the political stance of the Democratic Party by saying, look, I made a big mistake by shutting down the Keystone Pipeline, we need to increase domestic oil production, begin to start bringing energy prices down. If energy prices start to come down, the rest of the price curve would come down, inflation would ease to a degree.



CARLSON: That's right.



MURDOCK: And I think if people at least saw inflation going down, confidence would improve, optimism would increase and people would start feeling a lot better.



But right now, every time I turn on the TV, gas prices are going up, up and away, every day, a higher record price for gas and diesel. Now, there is talk about diesel shortages coming, and as they say, this place in less than a year and a half, 15-16 months is looking a lot more like -- it's beginning to look a lot more like Venezuela than anything you and I or anybody ever could imagine.



CARLSON: The concern is not just poverty, but radicalism. I mean, no one is getting more moderate, so refusing to address people's legitimate concerns, calling them racist if they ask honest questions, all of that makes people more radical over time. Are you worried that the country could, you know, you can kind of feel it moving underneath their feet here.



MURDOCK: And that's what I think a lot of people in the far, far left want. You know, I think one of the greatest political slogans was that of Vladimir Lenin, before the Russian Revolution. It was very simple -- four words, "The worse the better." The worse, the better. The worst conditions were, more people to be radicalized to say, look, we've had it with the Tsar, maybe we should bring Lenin and maybe he can turn things around.



I think there's some people who want total utter chaos in the society. I have a piece in the "American Spectator" about the Democratic Party, and how they have nothing but terrible ideas, awful solutions, and some of the people in the far left Democratic Party today I think what exactly that kind of chaos and ultimately a revolutionary type situation,



CARLSON: The worse the better. Boy, that is chilling. Deroy Murdock, thank you so much.



MURDOCK: Tucker, great to see you. Thank you.



CARLSON: You, too.



Primary elections have concluded in a couple of states across the country. A key Senate race in Pennsylvania, however, remains undecided tonight. What does that mean exactly? Where's it going?



Dana Perino, a very reasonable nice person, joins us very soon to explain what that means and what's going to happen.



Plus, the Biden ministration just made a major announcement about the future of the newly created Disinformation Board, the Ministry of Information. Shut up, racist. That's next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Elon Musk seems to have put his purchase of Twitter on hold. What exactly is going on here? Trace Gallagher is on that story for us tonight.



Hey, Trace.



TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker.



Also talk about a change of heart, the richest man in the world say he doesn't think he has ever voted for a Republican, but as the Democratic Party goes farther left, Elon Musk has indicated he is moving right and today, tweeted, quoting here: "In the past, I voted Democrat because they were mostly the kindest party, but they have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold."



Not a total shock here because earlier this week on the "All-In" Podcast, Musk began dropping hints like this. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ELON MUSK, CEO, TESLA: I mean, this administration just -- it doesn't seem to get a lot done. Like and, you know, whatever -- like the Trump administration, leaving Trump aside, there were a lot of people in the administration who were effective at getting things done.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GALLAGHER: And remember, this, all comes as the deal to buy Twitter is at a standstill after the Tesla founder pressed Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal to show proof that no more than five percent of its 300 million users are bots or fakes, saying the deal wouldn't move forward until he does.



Musk thinks the number of Twitter spam accounts or bots could be at 20 percent and while some believe Musk is only angling for a better price, there is now an eye opening audit by the software company SparkToro that shows who all those phony users might be or who they might follow.



It turns out after analyzing location issues, default profile images and new users, SparkToro says almost 50 percent of President Biden's 22 million followers are bots, fakes, spam accounts, something tells me a Musk tweet is about to be composed -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Amazing. What a story. Trace Gallagher, thanks so much for that.



GALLAGHER: You bet.



CARLSON: So we told you about the Biden administration's Ministry of Truth. The Disinformation Bureau. "The Washington Post" reported today with deep sadness that it is being shut down effectively.



"The Post" was very upset by this and in a piece by Taylor Lorenz, who maybe the second most ludicrous person in America, she blamed right-wing attacks. Now, the most ludicrous person in America is Nina Jankowicz, which she was the truth czar. She is the reason it was shut down.



Nina Jankowicz was so embarrassing that even the Biden administration, which has an almost infinite capacity for embarrassment, really no shame whatsoever. Have you seen the White House Press Secretary? Even they couldn't put up with her.



Now, Nina Jankowicz has an obvious response to this, if you think she's absurd, well, you're a sexist. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NINA JANKOWICZ, RESEARCHER AND WRITER: Women should not be involved in government. They cannot be trusted.



The real reason she is angry is because no Chad's would hit it and stick with it.



Those are just two of the thousands of abusive tweets I've received over the past couple of months. Unfortunately, for women in politics, journalism, academia, or basically anytime when we express an opinion while female, that is not the exception, it's the norm.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "Oh, I'm sassy and strong. When people criticize me, I have to put on costumes. And I cry because I'm so strong and sassy."



We can play her greatest hits for hours. She's an expert on disinformation, after all. But if we had to pick our favorite performance by Nina Jankowicz, all of which are about Nina Jankowicz is because the wealth of narcissism is endless, it would have to be this one.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JANKOWICZ: Information laundering is really quite ferocious. It's when a huckster take some lies and makes them sound precocious. By saying them in Congress or a mainstream outlet, so, disinformation's origins are slightly less atrocious.



It's how you hide a little lie, little lie. It's how you hide a little lie, little lie. It's how you hide a little lie, little lie.



When Rudy Giuliani shared that intel from Ukraine. Or when TikTok influencers say COVID can't cause pain.



They're laundering disinfo and we really should take note and not support their lies with our wallet, voice or vote.



Oh.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: If that's not your ringtone by the end of tonight's show, you have no sense of humor.



So today, our Peter Doocy asked the White House, how could they possibly shut this down? I mean, it's just so great. And they blamed mischaracterization from outside forces. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: So if it's pausing because you think the Board was mischaracterized then the Disinformation Board is being shut down because of disinformation. Is that what is happening here?



JEAN-PIERRE: Look, I mean, the Board was put forth for a purpose, right, to make sure that we really did address what was happening across the country when it came to disinformation.



DOOCY: And they are still creating it right now, 75 days --



JEAN-PIERRE: But no, it's just -- it is going to pause. There's been a mischaracterization from outside -- outside forces.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: You know, she is only three days into the job, we are already noticing a tic in our friend, Karine Jean-Pierre. So she punctuates the cliches and the completely meaningless chunks of language that spill forth from her mouth with the word, right, right? Right? It's an academic tic or an MSNBC thing or something.



Anyway, the bottom line is, according to the White House publicist, disinformation sank the disinformation czar. It is so great.



Only Matt Walsh could fully appreciate this. He is the author and producer of the documentary, "What is a Woman?" He joins us tonight.



Matt Walsh, just savor this. I'm going to let you go.



MATT WALSH, HOST, "THE MATT WALSH SHOW": Yes, well, I think it's actually great news. It's great news for us, but it's really great news for CNN, too, because you know, the Disinformation Board means that something finally died faster than CNN+. So they can take some solace in that I suppose.



I think, I'm glad that we got that clip of Peter Doocy because there's this fundamental absurdity that you do have to really savor, which is that they claim that it is the supposed disinformation about the Disinformation Board that shut it down, which is like, I mean, it's like if there's a fire, a new fire department that was set up in your town, and then you had a fire at your house, and you call the fire department and they said, well, screw that we're closing, we can't come help you.



That's the whole reason that you're here. Right? It's for this is, and the Disinformation Board is supposed to be there to shut down disinformation. The first piece of disinformation you should be able to shut down and expose is the disinformation about the Board itself.



But of course, we know that when they say disinformation, they mean, not disinformation, but information that is inconvenient to them. Every time the left talks about misinformation or disinformation, they mean disinformation, or rather information that we don't like and that's the advantage of being a relativist, by the way, which is that, you know, if you don't like a certain truth, then that means that it's no longer true because you don't like it, which is exactly why these people cannot be in charge of deciding what's true or not because they are relativists, when it comes down to it.



CARLSON: I've got to say, I think that sounds sexist. And so, I guess, what you're really saying is women should not be allowed on the internet.



WALSH: Yes, I mean, what it comes down to, of course, that's exactly what I'm saying. Yes, and that's -- by the way, also note how all we had to do with the Disinformation Board is just point to it and say, look at this thing that they're doing and the whole thing collapsed, just like that.



All we had to do. Democracy dies in darkness. Right? I mean, all we had to do was point that out, say, look at this thing they're doing and that was the end of the Disinformation Board.



CARLSON: That is such a smart and reassuring thing. Thank you for saying that. I hadn't even thought of that, but you're absolutely right.



Matt Walsh, great to see you.



WALSH: Thank you.



CARLSON: So for eight years, he watched Bill de Blasio, wander stoned through New York City. Now, he's gone. You thought you'd never see him again. Oh, but he is back, doing the only thing he is qualified to do which is, politics.



We will tell you what he's doing next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: So you've seen this before, you're going to see it again. All across the country, so legislation pending in the Statehouse in Delaware would allow children to get abortions or sex changes without notifying their parents, so their parents' insurance would pay for this, but the parents don't have a right to know.



Democrats back this bill, of course and say flat out abortion and gender transition related services are covered. So your kids can have abortions and sex changes and Democratic politicians in Delaware and many other states don't want you to know about it.



So, if there was ever an effort to destroy the nuclear family this obvious, we're not aware of what it might be.



Terry Schilling is the President of the American Principles Project and joins us tonight to assess. Terry, thanks so much for coming on. You know, the parents' relationship with his or her children is sacrosanct, like politicians aren't allowed to get in the middle of that, you would think. And yet Democrats in Delaware and many other states are trying to destroy that relationship. Who is fighting back against this?



TERRY SCHILLING, PRESIDENT, AMERICAN PRINCIPLES PROJECT: Well, there are parents primarily that are fighting back against this, Tucker, and they're being organized primarily at the local level. There are efforts at the national level, my organization, American Principles Project is building what we call the NRA for families. But ultimately, this is going to be about parents taking back control of their kids' education directly. We have to make these people pay a political price when they hurt our families.



Tucker, you said it best, this is really about abolishing the family. The progressives would say that they're liberating children from the parental constraints and the parental oppression and the patriarchy, really, they're destroying them. Their goal is to liberate these children to achieve full equity and full equality and they will achieve that. We'll just all be equally miserable and terrible and sad.



It'll destroy the country. It will destroy the economy, and it'll destroy us as individuals, if we allow the states to do this, and it is really important, Tucker, to pay attention to Delaware. They are on the cutting edge. They were the first state in the nation to codify Roe. They were the first state in the nation to redefine parenthood. That was in 2009, well before gay marriage passed.



So we have to pay attention because what happens in Delaware ends up spreading to a lot of other states.



CARLSON: Yes, I mean, they hate their fathers. That's the basis of their politics. I get it. But that does not give them a right to mess with our kids. They always want to mess with your kids. You know, why not pick on adults? Why do they have to take your children, brainwash them, cancel your family ties to your own kids, your parental authority, like why can we just draw a line into our children, I wonder?



SCHILLING: Well, it's because children are very vulnerable to ideas, right? I mean, if you look at the ecosystem that the progressives have created, it's a full-fledged ecosystem. And it's not -- the story is much bigger than just what the legislation will do to insurance companies and the explanation of benefits. What no one is talking about is that the schools in Delaware all have school based health clinics.



And when parents sign up, you know, they sign those permission slips in the beginning of the year, you know, signing away a bunch of consent forms. They sign a consent form that allows these school based health clinics to treat their children, and they give away their rights to stop them.



And I think most parents think it's going to be ibuprofen or anything like that, but it is much worse. But kids are susceptible to these ideas. I mean, especially these little kids with the Sex Ed classes and the Gender Identity classes. They still believe in Santa Claus, right?



CARLSON: More than a million Americans have pulled their kids out of public schools in the last year. There is going to be a collapse of schools. People are running away from this stuff. It's too -- it is too scary. It's too threatening.



And I appreciate the work that you're doing on this, Terry. Thanks so much.



SCHILLING: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So Bill de Blasio has been out of the front page for about five months. He is no longer the mayor of New York. He's got nothing to do. Smoke a little weed, watch a little Netflix. He is bored, so he is going to run for office again. He's going to run for Congress from New York.



What's that going to look like?



Well, to mark the occasion we want to run through some of his biggest moments as the mayor of the City of New York back in 2014. This is our favorite. He celebrated Groundhog Day by killing the groundhog.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This footage from Groundhog Day 2014 shows freshly inaugurated Mayor Bill de Blasio appearing to drop Staten Island Chuck. A week after the de Blasio fumble, the groundhog did a few more events before being found in a zoo space deceased on February 9th.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: We should have known, he was going to do to Midtown what he did to the groundhog, which he did. By 2019, he had become completely demented and started talking like a chipmunk. Remember this?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BILL DE BLASIO (D), FORMER MAYOR OF NEW YORK CITY: We're doing something that should have been done a long time ago in this country, we're passing legislation this year to guarantee working people like every other industrialized country in the world, to guarantee working people by law, two weeks paid vacation every year.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So he was scraping the bong resin and ran out of that, so he just started taking hits off a helium balloon. Then one of the weirdest moments of all came last May when he announced that Shake Shack would give away free food to people who got the COVID shot because more burgers, that's going to get you through the pandemic. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DE BLASIO: Do you say free fries when you get vaccinated? I got vaccinated. You're saying I could get this? These delicious fries?



Just think of this when you think of vaccination.



Vaccination.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: He is so high. I mean, it's just unbelievable.



Jimmy Failla is the host of "FOX across America" with Jimmy Failla. He joins us tonight. Jimmy, are you excited for the return of this man?



JIMMY FAILLA, FOX NEWS RADIO HOST: Well, listen, I can't blame him for trying again. It's hard to get a gig, Tucker, when the only thing you've been endorsed for on LinkedIn is killing groundhogs and trashing cities. It doesn't look the best.



But I have to correct you. I hate to be a fact checker here. But he didn't kill the groundhog. Actually, what happened is after being seen with him publicly, the groundhog died of embarrassment. It wasn't the fall.



He took a look at those poll numbers when de Blasio ran for President and the campaign died quicker than a carnival goldfish because of what he has done to this city, and I want to start there, okay.



New York City, and the idea that he has the nerve to ask for anyone's vote after what he did in New York. New York City right now, Tucker, looks like Gotham before Batman comes except Batman is not coming because he is not vaccinated. He ain't showing up.



They're like, you've got to go back to Wayne Manor. I'm sorry, six feet of space, we will fight the crime virtually. And that's the issue.



Like my family was going to come to New York City this weekend, but they decided to go someplace safer like Beirut, because this idiot who ran the city into the ground was always, always going for the performative stupidity, creating the appearance that he cared, and he was doing something. A good example of that was that vaccine video where he is stuffing his face with French fries.



Hey, Tucker, what's the leading killer from COVID? Obesity. So we're combating vaccine hesitancy by encouraging fried food consumption? This is like combating arson by giving away a book of matches, man.



And the one thing I would say to that is maybe the one upside to the Biden presidency is arson is down because no one can burn down your house at $5.15 a gallon. They're going to really love you to do it.



But as far as de Blasio goes, man, hilarious.



He implemented a vaccine mandate in Times Square on New Year's Eve, man, on New Year's Eve. Like Tucker, if you're partying in Times Square on New Year's Eve, COVID is not a top 10 germ, you're worried about catching. You're actually like, relieved when you got it, okay.



But that's New York in a nutshell. For the Midwest, New York and most blue cities are run by stupid people who think they are smarter than you, which is why right now, with our subway in the condition that it's in, Tucker, we just opened up a $30 million staircase on the New York City subway, and I know a lot of people watching are like, wow, Jimmy, Tucker $30 million is a lot for a staircase.



But I should remind you that it also doubles as a restroom and a place to shoot heroin. So you're getting like a three for one deal here. And that's why it's so disgusting. The city is gross, okay, and if you really cared about it, you don't build a stairway into the subway. You actually like clean up the subway, Tucker.



Have you ever ridden the One Train and not seen someone fondling themselves? Like every time I swipe my card, I feel like I'm entering a Zoom with Jeffrey Toobin. Come on, man.



CARLSON: I can't add to that. Jimmy, great to see you.



FAILLA: See you, buddy.



CARLSON: A bunch of primary elections last night, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. At least one of them is not yet resolved. That would be in Pennsylvania. What does it mean? Is there a theme, a lesson we can take from the results.



Dana Perino joins us next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: So three candidates in yesterday's primary for the Republican Senate nomination in the State of Pennsylvania, two of them tonight are deadlocked, separated by what looks like a little over a thousand votes, the vote counting continues. Dave McCormick is one, Dr. Oz is the other, again in a dead heat.



What does this mean exactly? What's going to happen? Dana Perino is the person that we go to for the answers to these questions. She is co-anchor of "America's Newsroom" and co-host to "The Five," of course, and we're happy to see her tonight.



Hey, Dana.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Hi.



CARLSON: So this was so --



PERINO: Hi, how are you?



CARLSON: I'm great. This was so bitter. I didn't understand -- I personally didn't understand all the -- there was a lot going on. I didn't really get a lot of it. But where are we now? What did we learn yesterday? What do you think is going to happen?



PERINO: Well, I think one thing that we learned not just in Pennsylvania, but in North Carolina and in the states that we've already seen primaries like Ohio and Nebraska that Republican enthusiasm is sky high. Turnout is breaking records and for a state like Pennsylvania which has I think 550,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans. Republicans absolutely crushed the Democrats yesterday in turnout to vote. So, Republicans definitely have turnout on their side.



When it comes to this race in Pennsylvania right now, I think it could be a while before we find out because if this race stays as close as it is, depending on the mail-in ballots, and any of the other little things that come in, if it's under 0.5 percentage points, they have to go to a recount that has to be done by May 26th.



So I wouldn't stay up late tonight to get results. I think those are going to come a little bit later. You know, Kathy Barnette surged late, but she was a distant third in this race, and I think one of the things that happened is, she didn't get a lot of scrutiny until those last several days, and one of the people that criticize her in a sort of a gentle way for him was Donald Trump, and I think that that fell away for her at the end.



CARLSON: Interesting. Who do you think -- who do you think she took from? Which of these candidates, Oz or McCormick?



PERINO: Well, I think it's pretty interesting that with the coveted endorsement of President Trump, Dr. Oz is still locked in this battle with David McCormick. All three candidates wanted this endorsement, they were all asking for it. In fact, the other ones were as well.



And Trump has a pretty good -- well, a very good track record so far in his endorsements, and you would -- as GOP candidate, you would much rather have his endorsement than not. It certainly helped him in Ohio. It definitely helped him in North Carolina, his endorsed candidate there trounced the competition.



But in this race in Pennsylvania, I think that Mehmet Oz and David McCormick, they spent millions of dollars attacking each other, and you'll see what happens next week in Georgia. There is a primary on Tuesday, and the President has endorsed David Perdue, the former senator in that gubernatorial race, but he is, I think, up like 28 points behind the current governor, Brian Kemp.



So the President's -- former President's endorsement is a great thing to have, a net plus for a candidate, but not necessarily foolproof.



CARLSON: Interesting. Dana Perino, I appreciate your analysis there. Thanks very much.



PERINO: Thank you. Good to see you.



CARLSON: Great to see you.



So "The Washington Post," not the quickest newspaper in America, but it has finally figured out that Ron DeSantis might run for President, so you know what that means, you've got to destroy everyone around Ron DeSantis right away and they've enlisted their single creepiest reporter, boy, that's saying a lot -- to investigate her press secretary's sex life and we've got the text message that proves it.



We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: "The Washington Post" claims to be a newspaper, but in fact it ceased being a news organization quite some time ago. It's now transitioned -- that's the word -- into the enforcement arm of the permanent Democratic regime in Washington. Challenge power and "The Washington Post" will hurt you. That's the rule. It's what they do.



They did it to the poor woman who runs the Libs of TikTok Twitter account. She dared to embarrass the people in charge, so "The Washington Post" linked to her home address. You know how that works?



Now they're doing it to Ron DeSantis's press secretary Christina Pushaw. "The Post" thinks that Ron DeSantis might run for President, so naturally, they want to get a head start in destroying everyone around Ron DeSantis. And to do that, they have assigned their single creepiest reporter, a guy called, Paul Farhi, who for some reason sounds like he's making an obscene phone call every time he talks.



This show has obtained messages from this weirdo, Farhi, to one of Christina Pushaw's friends. Farhi didn't seem especially interested in her professional life. Instead, he wanted to know who she'd slept with, quote: "Can you tell me anything about Christina's life away from work? What did she enjoy doing? Did she have any family or friends in Georgia? Did she have a spouse or 'significant other'?" The phrase significant other has quotation marks around it for special emphasis. You can imagine Paul Farhi breathing heavily as he typed it.



At some point, you've got to think people are going to get sick, very sick of vicious partisan bullying posing as news coverage and they're going to fight back against this kind of filth. And when they do, they might start to ask questions like, what sort of sex life does Paul Farhi have exactly? Paul Farhi will whine and complain and call it unfair.



But at that point, nobody is going to care because by Paul Farhi's standards, it's an entirely fair question, isn't it?



That's about it for us tonight. A public school district in Philadelphia encourages teachers to attend a sex conference on kink, something called BDSM and quote, "trans-sex." Just normal school stuff. Journalist, Chris Rufo shares his exclusive investigation with us tomorrow.



That's it for us night Take heart, people around you are the ones that matter. Have the best night with the ones you love.



We will see you then.



