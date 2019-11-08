MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough slammed as ‘hypocrite’ for ‘faux-outrage rant’ against Sen. Kennedy

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” namesake host Joe Scarborough was labeled a hypocrite who lacks self-awareness on Friday for attacking Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy’s rhetoric.

Scarborough slammed Kennedy for recently calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “dumb,” saying that he would discipline his children for using similar insults.

"So many people are willing to degrade themselves and sink to extraordinary levels that we would not allow our children to sink to,” Scarborough said.

But NewsBusters editor Mark Finkelstein wrote that when it comes to insulting President Trump, Scarborough “is the veritable Don Rickles of political pundits” and, therefore, shouldn’t criticize others for petty insults.

“Scarborough's faux-outrage rant on today's ‘Morning Joe’ about a line Republican Senator John Kennedy used about Nancy Pelosi could go down as one of the most egregious examples of hypocrisy and lack of self-awareness in recorded television history,” Finkelstein wrote.

NewsBusters then listed some of the “degrading” comment that Scarborough has made about the president, including calling Trump a “thug,” “Goon,” “not mentally equipped,” “fool,” “idiot,” “bumpkin,” jack—s,” schmuck,” and “plain out stupid.” The conservative site also pointed out that Scarborough has compared Trump to a kid "pooping his pants” and accused him of “malignant idiocy,” among other insults.

“So please, Joe: spare us your bogus indignation,” Finkelstein wrote. “Could be time to take a good look in the mirror.”

Scarborough and his wife/co-host Brzezinski were close to Trump and allowed him to regularly call in to “Morning Joe” before they turned on him when it became clear he had a legitimate shot at being the GOP nominee. They have since attacked Trump on a regular basis, and the president has taken personal jabs at the liberal power couple as well.

Meanwhile, speaking on "America's Newsroom" with host Bill Hemmer, Kennedy said that House Democrats' impeachment inquiry was establishing a dangerous precedent for the country and clarified his comment.

"Well, I didn't mean disrespect," he said to Hemmer, "but I do think what I said was accurate."

"Let me say it again: I think that what Speaker Pelosi is doing here is not only dumb, but it's dangerous. It's a partisan impeachment, clearly. All impeachments, I guess, are political. But, this one's 100 percent political and it's going to establish a new norm for America that I think is bad for us," Kennedy predicted.

Fox News’ Julia Musto contributed to this report.