Sen. Kennedy defends calling Pelosi 'dumb,' says impeachment is rigged like pro wrestling 'Smackdown'

A partisan impeachment with a "rigged" outcome will be bad for America, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Friday, defending the comments he made at a Trump rally about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Appearing alongside President Trump Wednesday in Louisiana, Kennedy colorfully accused Democrats of trying to distract from the administration's successes.

"Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach him," Kennedy said. "I don't mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb."

Speaking on "America's Newsroom" with host Bill Hemmer, Kennedy said that House Democrats' impeachment inquiry was establishing a dangerous precedent for the country.

"Well, I didn't mean disrespect," he clarified to Hemmer, "but I do think what I said was accurate."

"Let me say it again: I think that what Speaker Pelosi is doing here is not only dumb, but it's dangerous. It's a partisan impeachment, clearly. All impeachments, I guess, are political. But, this one's 100 percent political and it's going to establish a new norm for America that I think is bad for us," he predicted.

Kennedy said that while Trump may not be "nature's best diplomat," whether you "like him or hate him, this process is rigged."

"I mean, this is like a professional wrestling Smackdown," he said. "You know, it's all scripted and that's not right. That's just not fair."

"Due process should matter. And, I think Speaker Pelosi intends to give the president a fair and impartial firing squad and she made up her mind before she saw the facts," he concluded.