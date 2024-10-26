Joe Rogan asks Trump about warm welcome he once received on 'The View': 'They all loved you'

Podcast host Joe Rogan asked former President Trump on Friday about an appearance he did on ABC's "The View," prior to running for president. He reminded the former president that the women of the program were once friendly towards him.

"It was the episode of you when you're on The View," Rogan said. "You got introduced as our friend Donald Trump. Whoopi Goldberg gives you a big hug and a kiss, Joy Behar gives you a big hug, Barbara Walters gives you a big hug, they all loved you. They were all talking about how you might be conservative in your financial positions, but you're very liberal socially, they were talking about you in such a favorable light."

Trump appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast for nearly three hours on Friday. The ex-president talked to "The View" hosts several times before people like Goldberg and Behar became some of his biggest critics in the media. Rogan appears to be referencing an appearance Trump made on the show in 2011, when the former president was mulling a run for the White House in 2012, but was not officially running.

"You're right. I was on ‘The View’ many, many times and they loved me," Trump told Rogan.

JOY BEHAR SAYS ‘THE VIEW’ CHANGED WHEN TRUMP GOT ELECTED: ‘WE USED TO HAVE MORE LAUGHS’

"Just the way people would talk, I mean even if people had criticisms about you, people that didn't like you, there was always feuds and stuff like that but the reality was the thing turned on you when they found out you were going to be president," Rogan added.

After the warm welcome during the 2011 appearance, the hosts did clash with the president over former President Obama, during which Trump demanded to see his birth certificate.

"I think that's the biggest pile of dog mess I've heard in ages," Goldberg shot back at Trump at the time. The co-hosts of the show at the time, Goldberg, Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain, revisited Trump's past appearances in 2018, during which Behar and Goldberg dismissed any friendliness between the hosts and Trump.

"The person who began running is not the person I knew," Goldberg said during the 2018 episode.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Behar said, "I wasn't friends with him, don't get carried away." Hostin reminded her at the time that Behar attended one of Trump's weddings.

"There's probably no one in history that I've ever seen that's been attacked the way you've been attacked, and the way they've done it so coordinated, and systematically, when you see those same people in the past," Rogan said earlier in the conversation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump also told Rogan that he had "always gotten more publicity than other people" but said he didn't know why.

"It wasn't like I was trying," Trump told Rogan. "In fact, I don't know exactly why. Maybe you could tell me."

"You said a lot of wild s--- and then CNN, in all their brilliance by highlighting your wild s---, made you much more popular," Rogan continued. "And they boosted you in the polls because people were tired of someone talking in this bulls---, pre-prepared politician lingo. And even if they didn't agree with you, they at least knew whoever that guy is. That's him. That's really him."