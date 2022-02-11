Joe Rogan the victim of 'liberal boomers' seeking 'moral instruction'?

House of Strauss Substack founder Ethan Strauss gave his take on what's behind the Joe Rogan-Spotify controversy on "The Will Cain Podcast" on Fox News Audio:

ETHAN STRAUSS: That's why it created the distinction between "listeners" and "followers," because [TNT NBA analyst] Stan Van Gundy was attacking Joe Rogan and saying that Joe Rogan is a con man and because we have an ignorant populace, that's why he's popular. And if anybody listens to Rogan, whatever you think about him, it's a lot of listening. It's a lot of Joe Rogan listening to whoever the guest is, and you don't know where the episode is going to go, so you take in the information. You're not looking for moral instruction.

But in the case of Van Gundy and a lot of the elder liberal boomers – God love them, you know, they're in my neighborhood – I like a lot of them, but they read this stuff looking for their moral instruction and looking for, OK, who am I supposed to be mad at today? Oh, I know it's a guy whose podcast I've never listened to. This is the guy I'm mad at today.

JOE ROGAN TO THE MEDIA: 'THE ANSWER IS NOT TO SILENCE ME,' IT'S FOR 'YOU TO DO BETTER'

And it's just, I think, aggravating because they're often just shouting down at the masses in this condescending way, and it's very unappealing. I mean, we can get into other aspects of it, but I just found it to be a sort of typography that I could identify. It appeared to resonate. It appeared to strike a nerve. And hey, it's just going to keep on going. We're going to continue to get lectured angrily about how we failed to live up to the expectations of the former coach of the Orlando Magic and the current coach of the San Antonio Spurs [Gregg Popovich].

WILL CAIN: Did you hear from either of them, Van Gundy or Popovich?

STRAUSS: I have not heard from either of them. I reached out to Van Gundy about wanting to have some sort of discourse about some of the issues he talks about. He has not responded. I know that in many respects, he's a nice person in real life. I get it. But I have to say I am not so open-minded in kind when it comes to some of the stuff that he's been saying. I don't know if he knows how much it pisses people off.

I mean, when I read Stan Van Gundy, for instance, tweeting parents opposing mask mandates for students send a message to kids that wearing a mask is too big a hardship for them and too big a sacrifice for them to make to reduce the risk to others … what will they do when faced with an actual hardship or asked to make a real sacrifice? I mean, that's just one thing that he said, but it's the type of thing he says, and I don't take kindly to that.

As a father, I don't want my kid to grow up like this. And I find it additionally a little bit ridiculous that I'm constantly told I should hate people like a Joe Rogan or an Aaron Rodgers. You don't want to take the vaccine. I did take the vaccine – full disclosure – but I should hate them. But I should like these people who want to impose restrictions on my kid … When I see that it's ,very unappealing. …

JOE ROGAN IS 'UNSTOPPABLE' AFTER CONFRONTING CANCEL CULTURE: CONCHA

It's unappealing for another reason, which is that these people don't live by the rules they want you to live under. Hypocrisy is transparent. I tune in to games all the time. They do that camera shot at halftime, and what do you see? You see Stan Van Gundy and his broadcast partner at TNT surrounded by a sea of masked people and the announcers are barefaced. And yeah, you could say I would rather hear a game called by a guy without a mask. I certainly would.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But hey, this is either killing people or it's not. It's either the thing to do or it isn't. If it is, then maybe you should be in a box away from people as opposed to trying to force children to have to wear these masks and not see one another smile.

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE OF "THE WILL CAIN PODCAST":

New episodes of "The Will Cain Podcast" are available now and can be downloaded at foxnewspodcasts.com.