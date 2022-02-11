Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Joe Rogan is 'unstoppable' after confronting cancel culture: Concha

Concha says to 'never back down'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Joe Rogan is 'unstoppable now': Concha Video

Joe Rogan is 'unstoppable now': Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha explains how the left couldn't cancel Joe Rogan on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Friday that Joe Rogan is "bigger than ever" after confronting cancel culture.

JOE CONCHA: That is one hundred percent the playbook: Never back down, never apologize, go forward and believe in free speech. … Meanwhile, here's how the scoreboard is going. Eleven million people listen to Joe Rogan on a daily basis. CNN international brand, 42 years with thousands of employees, is watched by less than 500,000 viewers. Now here's what all this effort to cancel Joe Rogan has resulted in. He's bigger than ever. He's more powerful than ever, and all the press he's received good, bad, ugly has only resulted in more people like me who really never listen to Joe Rogan's podcast before now checking him out on a daily basis.

Rush Limbaugh, they tried to cancel him, Howard Stern, they tried to cancel him and they only got bigger. Rogan has created a bigger market for himself now. If Spotify were to fold, there's Rumble to pay $100 million to him because in the end, greed, Jesse, works. Greed is good. Greed clarifies, cuts through and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit. Joe Rogan is unstoppable now.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

Jesse Watters: Joe Rogan beating cancel culture Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.