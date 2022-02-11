Joe Rogan is 'unstoppable' after confronting cancel culture: Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Friday that Joe Rogan is "bigger than ever" after confronting cancel culture.

JOE CONCHA: That is one hundred percent the playbook: Never back down, never apologize, go forward and believe in free speech. … Meanwhile, here's how the scoreboard is going. Eleven million people listen to Joe Rogan on a daily basis. CNN international brand, 42 years with thousands of employees, is watched by less than 500,000 viewers. Now here's what all this effort to cancel Joe Rogan has resulted in. He's bigger than ever. He's more powerful than ever, and all the press he's received good, bad, ugly has only resulted in more people like me who really never listen to Joe Rogan's podcast before now checking him out on a daily basis.

…

Rush Limbaugh, they tried to cancel him, Howard Stern, they tried to cancel him and they only got bigger. Rogan has created a bigger market for himself now. If Spotify were to fold, there's Rumble to pay $100 million to him because in the end, greed, Jesse, works. Greed is good. Greed clarifies, cuts through and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit. Joe Rogan is unstoppable now.

