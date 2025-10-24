Joe Rogan says he enjoys going to church, admires Jesus Christ and benefits of faith

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcaster Joe Rogan praised the merits of religion, noting he enjoys going to a church and hearing about the Bible and its teachings.

During his interview with "Triggernometry" hosts Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin, the three commentators noted the benefits of inner peace and moral certainty religion provides. After Kisin noted that he started going to church services again and genuinely enjoys it, Rogan agreed.

"I do too. It's a bunch of people that are going to try to make their lives better," he said. "They're trying to be a better person, and they're trying to — I mean for me at least, the place that I go to — they, you know, they read and analyze passages in the Bible. I'm really interested in what these people were trying to say because I don't think it's nothing."

Rogan added that he has seen many self-professed intellectuals scoff at religion and minimize it as "fairy tales," arguing this is a shallow way to look at thousands of years of accumulated human experience.

PRIEST SAYS US CATHOLIC COLLUMITY ‘BUSY,IN A GOOD WAY’ AS STATS SHOW MASSIVE WAVE OF YOUNG ADULTS CONVERTING

"There's a lot of, like, atheists and secular people that just like to dismiss Christianity as being foolish. You know, ‘It's just fairy tales.’ I hear that amongst, you know, self-professed intelligent people, like, ‘It's a fairy tale,’" Rogan said.

"Like, I don't know if that's true. I think there's more to it. I think it's history, but I think it's a confusing history. It's a confusing history because it was a long time ago. And it's people telling things in an oral tradition, then writing things down in a language that you don't understand in the context of a culture that you don't understand. And I think there's something to what they're saying."

Rogan noted the ubiquity of flood myths across the world and pointed out there appears to be scientific evidence for a prehistoric flood caused by comet impacts. He argued there clearly is some physical evidence for the claims made in Biblical stories.

Rogan praised Jesus Christ in particular, noting he is both a philosophically remarkable and a historically valid figure.

"Christianity in particular is the most fascinating to me because there's this one person that everybody agrees existed, that somehow or another had the best plan for how human beings should interact with each other and behave and was the best example of it and even died in a nonviolent way, like didn't even protest, died on the cross supposedly for our sins," Rogan said. "Like, it's a fascinating story."

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION WILL SPARK FAITH REVIVAL AMONG YOUTH, CARDINAL DOLAN PREDICTS

"It's a historically documented human being," Rogan later noted, speaking about the uniqueness of the Christian messiah. "That's where it gets weird because there's a there's a universal depiction of what this human being was like. That doesn't seem to vary that much between all the people that knew him. That gets weird."

Francis Foster praised the part of the Roman Catholic Mass where worshipers wish each other peace, noting how powerful it is for some strangers to make a real human connection with a handshake and three words, "Peace be with you."

Rogan agreed on what a powerful gesture this is, arguing that people need something outside themselves and their whims to offer guidance.

"If you're just relying on your whims and your, you know, whatever you think is the moral thing to do, you know, then you know what you get? You get those people that are unable to answer the question of whether or not you should protect an unborn fetus or whether or not they have human rights," he said.

"If you have religion, you go ‘Wow, that’s a good question.'"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Foster recalled the New Atheist movement that was popular in the early 2000s and its claim that people don’t need religion.

"I think that’s fundamentally inaccurate," he said.

Kisin and Rogan both noted they had once been interested in the New Atheist movement.

"But a lot of those guys fell apart" Rogan said. "A lot of those guys get real persnickety; they don’t seem very enlightened. They don't seem like they're at peace, which is interesting."

While Rogan noted he has met Christians he agrees and disagrees with politically, he called them some of the happiest and kindest people he has met in his life.