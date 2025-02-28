Joe Rogan, Elon Musk wonder why journalists aren’t ‘celebrating’ DOGE targeting wasted tax dollars

Joe Rogan and billionaire Elon Musk trashed the mainstream media for not "celebrating" the government moving to solve its wasteful spending and deficit problems.

During the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the podcast host spoke to Musk about the mainstream media’s opposition to the Department of Government Efficiency looking to cut waste from the federal government.

"Everybody should be celebrating that we’ve found a way to cut out fraud and waste," Rogan told the guest, who has been President Trump’s senior advisor and head of DOGE since Trump created the department last month.

HOUSE DOGE HEARING ERUPTS OVER DEMOCRAT DEEMING TRUMP 'GRIFTER IN CHIEF,' REFERRING TO 'PRESIDENT MUSK'

"If you pay taxes and you don’t like that you have to pay so much in taxes and then you find out that there’s significant fraud and waste that’s been exposed, you should be celebrating it," Rogan added.

Since its formation, DOGE has targeted multiple federal government outfits, including the U.S. Agency for International Development, (USAID) the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the United States Department of Education, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the U.S. Treasury, the IRS and many others.

It has uncovered billions of dollars in misplaced and wasted government funding and stirred up a hornet’s nest of Democratic Party and mainstream media opposition in the process, especially in its recent work to cut the federal workforce through layoffs and buyouts, as well as canceling contracts to save money.

Musk’s opposition has called him incompetent and said his involvement in the government is illegal and represents him having unconstitutional power. The billionaire, however, has stated that his actions represent the only way to keep America from going "bankrupt."

DOGE CLAIMS $65B IN TOTAL ESTIMATED SAVINGS AS 'AGENCY EFFICIENCY LEADERBOARD' IS LAUNCHED



"If this continues, the country will go, become de facto bankrupt. It's not an optional thing," he said during a recent Trump administration cabinet meeting.

The podcast host and UFC commentator continued, suggesting that liberals are being angry about DOGE for partisan reasons. "This shouldn’t be, ‘Oh no! The wrong people found this fact and now it’s a bad thing."

"Yes," Musk agreed.

Rogan then hammered one of DOGE’s most notorious government targets, USAID, accusing its name of promoting propaganda and calling it out for spending money on unusual and clandestine projects.

"And then there’s the propaganda – the mindf--- of calling it USAID, instead of the United States Agency for International Development. It sounds like it’s feeding hungry people."

"People are going to starve, Elon," the host said, mocking those complaining. "And then you find out, actually, it’s more like $250 million for transgender animal studies."

WHITE HOUSE FIRES BACK AT PROGRESSIVE FILMMAKER: ‘DUMBEST STATEMENT OF THE YEAR’

A House Committee on Oversight and Reform revealed earlier this month that the U.S. government had spent over $241 million on "transgender animal testing" over the years.

Musk chimed in. "Yes, literally mutilating animals. Mutilating animals in demented studies, – like the worst thing you can possibly imagine from a horror show."

"Yeah, there’s really some psychotic stuff that happens," the billionaire noted.

Musk went on to add that the reason the media oppose DOGE’s efforts is because it wants the bureaucracy to stay safe, and when they call DOGE and Trump a "threat to democracy," that’s code for something else. "The real threat here is to the bureaucracy," he said.

"But if you just replace ‘threat to democracy’ with ‘threat to bureaucracy,’ it makes total sense," the billionaire declared.