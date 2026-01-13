Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Minnesota ICE shooting sparks defamation debate as public figures call agent’s actions ‘murder’

Will Cain questions whether AOC, Mamdani and others crossed legal line with repeated accusations

By Max Bacall Fox News
close
Attorney discusses legal action against public figures calling ICE agent a 'murderer' after shooting Video

Attorney discusses legal action against public figures calling ICE agent a 'murderer' after shooting

Attorney Jace Yarbrough discusses legal ramifications of public figures calling an I.C.E. agent a 'murderer' in the Minnesota shooting on 'The Will Cain Show.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As celebrities and politicians repeatedly call the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good a "murderer," Fox News host Will Cain questioned whether such language crosses a legal line in the absence of any arrest, indictment or conviction.

"Murder, murder, murder. Repeated ad nauseum. From big stages, with people with big platforms, with deep pockets and big money. And you wonder, does that kind of recklessness ever face accountability?" Cain said Monday on "The Will Cain Show."

"You have to wonder if that accountability, at some point, for these reckless rich celebrities isn't defamation, isn't a lawsuit."

OMAR RIPPED FOR 'INCITING VIOLENCE' AFTER MINNEAPOLIS ICE SHOOTING: 'MAKE SURE THESE PEOPLE PAY'

split of AOC and Mamdani

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani have called the shooting of Renee Good a "murder."  ((Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) )

An ICE agent shot and killed the 37-year-old Minneapolis woman during a federal enforcement operation in south Minneapolis. Federal officials have said agents were attempting to make arrests when the woman tried to use her vehicle as a weapon against officers, prompting the ICE agent to fire in self-defense.

Cain aired clips of prominent public figures including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers all labeling the shooting a "murder."

To explore whether such language could meet the legal threshold for defamation, Cain consulted attorney and congressional candidate Jace Yarbrough, who said he believes it does under Minnesota law.

JACOB FREY TELLS CRITICS 'SORRY I OFFENDED THEIR DELICATE EARS' AFTER ICE F-BOMB CONTROVERSY

Portrait of Renee Nicole Good

A portrait of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. (ODU English Department/Facebook)

"What [the ICE agent] did fits none of the definition of murder under Minnesota law or any other state's law, and he should absolutely bring this suit," Yarbrough said.

Asked why defamation suits against public figures are not more common, Yarbrough suggested cultural differences play a role.

"As conservatives, as patriotic Americans, we're not out looking for a lawsuit. Our first response isn't to go sue people, but that is the left's response," he said.

Under Minnesota law, criminal defamation involves communicating false and defamatory statements "with knowledge of its false and defamatory character," according to the state’s Office of the Revisor of Statutes.

This standard, legal experts note, is difficult to meet, particularly before any official ruling or charging decision has been made. The case is further complicated, legally speaking, by its public nature.

Minnesota’s lawsuit against DHS is ‘utterly meritless,’ Jonathan Fahey says Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have criticized the federal account of the incident and rejected the claim that the officer acted in self-defense. Minnesota has since sued the Trump administration, claiming the immigration enforcement surge in the state is "unlawful" and "unprecedented."

Fox News Digital's Emma Bussey and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue