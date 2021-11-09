Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Joe Rogan trashes Dems who label Black conservatives 'White supremacists': 'They're outta their f---in' mind!'

Podcast host called election victory of immigrant and veteran Winsome Sears 'amazing'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Winsome Sears: You're looking at the American Dream Video

Winsome Sears: You're looking at the American Dream

Virginia lieutenant governor-elect reflects on her historic win on 'The Story.'

Podcast giant Joe Rogan is taking aim at Democratic attacks on Black conservatives who run for office by labeling them as "White supremacists."

"They're saying that anytime a Black person says anything that doesn't go with the Democratic narrative, they say that person is carrying water for White supremacists," Rogan said on Monday. "They're outta their f---in' mind!"

WINSOME SEARS TROLLS THE LINCOLN PROJECT FOLLOWING HISTORIC VIRGINIA WIN: ‘IT’S A BAD DAY' TO BE THEM

The "Joe Rogan Experience" host pointed to the recent victory of Virginia Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears, calling her an "incredibly articulate" and "powerful" woman, yet her critics have declared her win a "victory for White supremacy." He also invoked California recall candidate Larry Elder being called the "Black face of White supremacy."

"What?! What are you saying?! What the f--- are you saying?!" Rogan exclaimed. "You can disagree with the man's politics but that ‘White supremacy' is like a stamp they like to put on as many things as they can."

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Rogan then pulled up a tweet from The Atlantic's Jemele Hill, who wrote, "It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy," to which Sears replied with a photo of herself armed with a rifle, writing, "We beg to differ."

WINSOME SEARS CHALLENGES JOY REID TO DEBATE AFTER MSNBC HOST SAYS ‘REPUBLICANS ARE DANGEROUS’

"[Hill's tweet] is because of the victory in Virginia by the Republican Party. But the f---in' governor of Virginia was doing a s----y job!" Rogan said. "The people voted, they didn't like him."

He later called Sears' victory as a veteran and an immigrant "amazing."

Former Republican Delegate Winsome Sears celebrates winning the race for Lt. Governor of Virginia as she introduces Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin during an election night party in Chantilly Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2021.

Former Republican Delegate Winsome Sears celebrates winning the race for Lt. Governor of Virginia as she introduces Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin during an election night party in Chantilly Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2021. (REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst)

Republicans made history last week when Sears became the first Black woman to hold statewide office in Virginia while Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares became the first Latino to do the same. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the historic wins, much of the media have downplayed or even ignored the gains made by Republicans of color. Many pundits, particularly on MSNBC, blamed "White supremacy" for the Democratic defeat.  

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.