Joe Rogan trashes Dems who label Black conservatives 'White supremacists': 'They're outta their f---in' mind!'

Podcast giant Joe Rogan is taking aim at Democratic attacks on Black conservatives who run for office by labeling them as "White supremacists."

"They're saying that anytime a Black person says anything that doesn't go with the Democratic narrative, they say that person is carrying water for White supremacists," Rogan said on Monday. "They're outta their f---in' mind!"

The "Joe Rogan Experience" host pointed to the recent victory of Virginia Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears, calling her an "incredibly articulate" and "powerful" woman, yet her critics have declared her win a "victory for White supremacy." He also invoked California recall candidate Larry Elder being called the "Black face of White supremacy."

"What?! What are you saying?! What the f--- are you saying?!" Rogan exclaimed. "You can disagree with the man's politics but that ‘White supremacy' is like a stamp they like to put on as many things as they can."

Rogan then pulled up a tweet from The Atlantic's Jemele Hill, who wrote, "It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy," to which Sears replied with a photo of herself armed with a rifle, writing, "We beg to differ."

"[Hill's tweet] is because of the victory in Virginia by the Republican Party. But the f---in' governor of Virg i nia was doing a s----y job!" Rogan said. "The people voted, they didn't like him."

He later called Sears' victory as a veteran and an immigrant "amazing."

Republicans made history last week when Sears became the first Black woman to hold statewide office in Virginia while Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares became the first Latino to do the same.

Despite the historic wins, much of the media have downplayed or even ignored the gains made by Republicans of color. Many pundits, particularly on MSNBC, blamed "White supremacy" for the Democratic defeat.