Joe Rogan forces Dr. Sanjay Gupta to admit CNN shouldn't have called his COVID treatment 'horse dewormer'

Joe Rogan confronted CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta over his network's claims that the podcast host took "horse dewormer" as a COVID treatment.

On Wednesday's installment of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan grilled the doctor on why someone like him who already had COVID and has antibodies should get vaccinated.

"By the way, I'm glad you're better," Gupta said.

"Thank you," Rogan responded. "You're probably the only one at CNN who's glad… The rest of them are all lying about me taking horse medication."

"That bothered you," Gupta grinned.

"It should bother you too," Rogan shot back. "They're lying at your network about people taking human drugs versus drugs for veterinary."

"Calling it a ‘horse dewormer’ is not the most flattering thing, I get that," Gupta conceded.

"It's a lie," Rogan pushed back. "It's a lie on a news network… and it's a lie that they're conscious of. It's not a mistake. They're unfavorably framing it as veterinary medicine."

Gupta pointed to the "snarky" statement released by the FDA saying "You are not a horse. You are not a cow," in order to encourage people to not take ivermectin, but Rogan remained persistent on calling out CNN's coverage of a drug that's been "given out to billions and billions of people" and resulted in a Nobel Prize.

"Why would they lie and say that's horse dewormer?" Rogan asked. "I can afford people medicine motherf---er. It's ridiculous! It's just a lie! Don't you think that a lie like that is dangerous on a news network when you know that they know they're lying?… Do you think that that's a problem that your news network lies?"

"What did they say?" Gupta asked.

The podcast host first told Gupta that his ivermectin was "prescribed to me by a doctor," forcing the CNN correspondent to say the drug "shouldn't be called" horse dewormer.

"Does it bother you that the network you work for out and out lied, just outright lied about me taking horse dewormer," Rogan grilled Gupta.

"They shouldn't have said that," Gupta admitted.

"Why did they do that?" Rogan asked.

"I don't know," Gupta responded.

"You didn't ask? You're the medical guy over there!" Rogan exclaimed.

"I didn't ask," Gupta said. "I should've asked before coming on this podcast."

Gupta denied Rogan's claim that CNN made the claims with "such glee" before playing a clip of "OutFront" anchor Erin Burnett calling ivermectin a "livestock drug."

"I don't think Erin had glee," Gupta reacted.

"Well, it's more Brian Stelter who was the gleeful one," Rogan replied, referring to CNN's leftwing media guru. "The point is that's a lie."

"It can be used for humans! I get it," an uncomfortable Gupta exclaimed.

"Not just could be used for humans- is often used for humans along with all the other drugs that I took. All human drugs," the podcast host said. "They know it's a human drug and they lied. It's defamatory."

"Yeah, they shouldn't have done that," Gupta reiterated. "I don't know if it's defamatory."

"I bet it is," Rogan asserted. "It's a lie."

Rogan went on to knock CNN for not reporting how he tested negative "five days later" and "felt great" following his treatment.

"My point is you're working for a news organization. If they're lying about a comedian taking horse medication, what are they telling us about Russia? What are they telling us about Syria? Do you understand that that's why people get concerned about the veracity of the news?" Rogan pressed Gupta before the CNN correspondent, again, conceded he did not take a horse dewormer.