Winsome Sears trolls The Lincoln Project following historic Virginia win: 'It's a bad day' to be them

The Lt. governor-elect also took aim at MSNBC's Joy Reid and The Atlantic's Jemele Hill

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Winsome Sears: You're looking at the American Dream

Virginia lieutenant governor-elect reflects on her historic win on 'The Story.'

Virginia Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears had some fun at the expense of the disgraced pro-Democrat group The Lincoln Project following her stunning victory.

The Republican ticket made history on Tuesday night with Sears becoming the first woman of color to be elected to a statewide office in the commonwealth in addition to Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares, the first Hispanic candidate to do the same. 

WINSOME SEARS CHALLENGES JOY REID TO DEBATE AFTER MSNBC HOST SAYS ‘REPUBLICANS ARE DANGEROUS’

Sears' campaign took to Twitter on Wednesday and dunked on the anti-Trump PAC. 

"It's a bad day to be @ProjectLincoln," the campaign wrote with a crying emoji. 

The Lincoln Project sparked a viral controversy after taking credit for a publicity stunt involving a group of individuals holding tiki torches allegedly expressing support for GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin next to his campaign bus, purposefully invoking the 2017 events of Charlottesville. 

THE LINCOLN PROJECT ROASTED AS ‘DERANGED HACKS’ FOR ORCHESTRATING VIRAL HOAX TO SMEAR YOUNGKIN

The group was panned by critics for organizing the "demonstration" but some questioned whether or not the liberal PAC was really behind it after those who participated in the hoax were allegedly identified as staffers of Virginia Democrats. 

Virginia Democrats denied any involvement with the stunt. The McAuliffe campaign, which had staffers promoting the hoax on Twitter, later condemned what transpired. 

A small group of demonstrators dressed as "Unite the Right" rally-goers with tiki torches stand on a sidewalk as Republican candidate for governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin arrives on his bus for a campaign event at a Mexican restaurant in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S. October 29, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A small group of demonstrators dressed as "Unite the Right" rally-goers with tiki torches stand on a sidewalk as Republican candidate for governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin arrives on his bus for a campaign event at a Mexican restaurant in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S. October 29, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Less than 24 hours after her victory, Sears has been quite confrontational with media figures who've blamed "white nationalism" and "white supremacy" for Youngkin's victory. 

"Hey @JoyAnnReid, I heard your shameful comments. I’ll be patiently waiting for an invite to come on to your show to respond. Be well!" Sears' campaign tweeted to the MSNBC host, later adding "While we're at it, let's make it a panel and invite @jamelehill to join in some thoughtful dialogue!"

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.