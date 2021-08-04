Concha torches Chris Cuomo: 'Resign from CNN and go work for the Democratic Party'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha sat down with "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, and torched CNN for not taking anchor Chris Cuomo off the air. The New York Attorney general found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, and that he and his office retaliated against an accuser. The CNN star himself was also swept up in the AG's report, which revealed that he took part in drafting a response for the governor to the allegations against him on Feb. 28.

JOE CONCHA: He should not have been on the air last night, that being Chris Cuomo. They should have put somebody in there that resembles a journalist and not an activist with the type of anchor and plays one on TV. Andrew Cuomo won’t resign at least for now. That’s not what narcissists do, particularly in power. And there is a second narcissist Cuomo, and that's the aforementioned Chris Cuomo. From this perspective this anchor should also resign and go work for the Democratic Party, particularly when you think what happens in aggregate since he was covering this story for CNN, a once very proud news network that had a very good brand in the days of Bernard Shaw a long time ago.

Chris Cuomo got access to VIP Covid testing from his brother-governor when almost no one could get tested early in the pandemic in New York. CNN says and does nothing. Chris Cuomo on multiple occasions when he interviewed his brother never broached the nursing home death toll cover-up that one of his own aides admitted to. CNN does nothing unless heavily promoting ‘Keeping Up With the Cuomos’ is considered something.

