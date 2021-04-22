Joe Concha slams the media's coverage of fatal police shooting: 'This isn't play time'

Senior Editor of the Federalist Mollie Hemmingway and FOX News contributor Joe Concha examine the media's narrative surrounding a fatal officer-involved shooting of a 15-year-old girl wielding a knife in Columbus, OH on "Fox News Primetime."

JOE CONCHA: They've got to be called out, but they've got to be called out by their own. I want to see the op-eds in "The New York Times," in "The Washington Post," by CNN, people they don't expect to criticize them, NBC, in this case, because that is the only way you are really going to get their attention. You mentioned about how the media is serving to divide the country further, oh, yeah, Gallup had a poll last year, 83% of Americans believe that the media bears the blame for division in this country....

So, today, NBC had to put out a statement to apologize for not issuing that full 911 call because that is the real context, when you hear a girl pleading, "she's trying to stab us," or when they actually edited out the knife in the hand of the attacker in the original report. We should have seen apologies. We should have seen retractions. We saw nothing. All we saw was punditry on places like MSNBC, which seemed to actually justify knife fights going on between kids. This was a one-way knife fight, A, and B, there was actually a 13-year-old girl in Cincinnati that was stabbed to death by another 13-year-old.

This isn't playtime now, and this is a very serious situation that we have here in terms of police and race and tensions are high. NBC had to get it right. They got it wrong...they did not get it wrong because they made a mistake, they got it wrong because they were trying to push a narrative, a dangerous one, that could end up getting people killed.



Mollie Hemmingway also called out what she called media "propaganda":

MOLLIE HEMMINGWAY: So much of the privilege that media figures have had has been built on this idea that they take and synthesize information and they provide context and help provide a shared set of facts for the American people. That's not what they are doing anymore. They have moved into straight-up propaganda. In this case, it does seem they are desiring to foment racial division because that aligns with the political goals of their favorite party on the left, but they do it in so many ways. I think people need to stop being surprised when they see it happening because it happens with everything, whether it's the Russia collusion hoax or the Kavanaugh hoax or the Covington hoax, or deceptively editing Governor Ron Desantis' answer on vaccine distribution. It's just what they do as a matter of course, and this week we have seen they will even do it when it is something as fraught as racial division.

