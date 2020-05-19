Joe Concha: WaPo 'takes the cake' with fawning 'puff piece' on Stacey Abrams

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Hill media reporter Joe Concha blasted the Washington Post for “propping up” former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a viable option to be Joe Biden’s running mate.

“This is the exact argument that Donald Trump makes about the media in terms of being sympathetic to one party and not so sympathetic to the other,” Concha told "Fox & Friends."

Concha said that former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke was shown similar favor, in particular, being “marinated by cheesiness” by Vanity Fair.

“This is the guy that lost, and just like Stacey Abrams, she didn’t win the Georgia gubernatorial election two years ago. Yet, she’s getting this sort of treatment.”

The Washington Post raised eyebrows over the weekend for a glowing magazine profile of potential VP pick Stacey Abrams.

Abrams, who became a rising star among Democrats after her Georgia gubernatorial defeat in 2018, has made countless media appearances in recent weeks in an apparent campaign to be Biden's running mate in the 2020 election.

However, a profile titled "The Power of Stacey Abrams," which was initially published last Thursday, sparked plenty of criticism for the over-the-top portrayal of the high-profile Dem.

"When she is finally introduced, the women shout and leap to their feet. Young women stand on chairs, camera phones flash. Abrams, who appears both amused and slightly disturbed by the fuss over her, takes control of the chaotic scene. I’ve witnessed this level of affection for very few political leaders in the Democratic circles I’ve been in since the 1980s. They have the last names Clinton (both Hillary and Bill), Sanders, Warren, Jackson and Obama (both Michelle and Barack)," Washington Post writer Kevin Powell wrote, recalling an event Abrams attended.

Concha highlighted that the Washington Post in 2017 came out with a new mantra on its masthead that says, "Democracy dies in darkness.”

“Democracy dies in a doozy because I have seen glowing profiles before -- puff pieces -- but this one certainly takes the cake," he said.

Concha argued that Abrams still has not accepted defeat in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election -- and that's ironic, given the Washington Post's mantra.

“That’s supposed to be dangerous for democracy," Concha said. "I thought I was told and now instead she is celebrated for resisting those results.”

Fox News' Joseph A Wulfsohn contributed to this report.