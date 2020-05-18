Washington Post panned for over-the-top 'supermodel' Stacey Abrams profile, photoshoot

The Washington Post raised eyebrows over the weekend for a glowing magazine profile of potential VP pick Stacey Abrams.

Abrams, who became a rising star among Democrats after her Georgia gubernatorial defeat in 2018, has made countless media appearances in recent weeks in an unprecedented campaign to be former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 election.

However, a profile titled "The Power of Stacey Abrams," which was initially published last Thursday, sparked plenty of criticism for the over-the-top portrayal of the high-profile Dem.

"When she is finally introduced, the women shout and leap to their feet. Young women stand on chairs, camera phones flash. Abrams, who appears both amused and slightly disturbed by the fuss over her, takes control of the chaotic scene. I’ve witnessed this level of affection for very few political leaders in the Democratic circles I’ve been in since the 1980s. They have the last names Clinton (both Hillary and Bill), Sanders, Warren, Jackson and Obama (both Michelle and Barack)," Washington Post writer Kevin Powell recalled an event Abrams attended.

He continued, "Pandemonium ensues as she walks to the far left of the stage, like a runway supermodel, stops on a dime, poses, tilts her head slightly and smiles. Camera flashes explode. She next pivots and walks slowly to the center of the stage, freezes there and repeats the pose. Again, the flashes explode. Abrams is summoning her inner actress, and she is both enjoying the moment and getting through it to get to the conversation. She then pivots and walks to the far right of the stage, same."

Such a glowing portrayal of Abrams was ripped by critics on social media.

"How is every journalist employed by the Washington Post not named Jennifer Rubin not completely embarrassed by this Stacey Abrams profile. How does something like this even make it past editors who care about their reputations?" conservative commentator Stephen Miller reacted.

"Stacey Abrams has no legitimate argument for the Vice Presidency, and it's ridiculous that she's even being fake-considered. But that hasn't stopped the elite media from eagerly enabling her obnoxious promotional tour -- I guess they're bored under quarantine or something," journalist Michael Tracey wrote.

"Did... did Stacey Abrams write this?" Washington Examiner's Siraj Hashmi asked.

"To the Washington Post, Terrorists are 'Austere Religious Scholars' and Stacey Abrams is a 'supermodel.' Just GTFO," radio personality and comedian Tim Young tweeted.

What further prompted mockery were the photos that were featured in the profile, including one of a smoky silhouette of Abrams wearing a cape and striking a pose that resembles a superhero.

"I can not believe this is a real image that the Washington Post used in their profile on Stacey Abrams. The desire from so many in the media to make Abrams into a larger than life superhero is bizarre and telling. You'll never see a conservative woman get this kind of coverage," writer Josh Jordan tweeted.

"This can't be real," National Review critic-at-large Kyle Smith reacted to the photo.

"This is today’s objective journalism. Foppish groupie behavior last seen with Beto," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas wrote, invoking his 2018 rival and 2020 presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.

Abrams has been a staunch supporter of Biden's and has repeatedly defended him amid the sexual assault allegation made by his former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

She recently joined the presumptive Democratic nominee during a MSNBC virtual town hall event.