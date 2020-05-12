Texas salon owner on being jailed for opening her business: I never questioned my decision

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, who was jailed for defying stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, never doubted her decision to refuse compliance with the judge’s order.

“I never thought that. That never crossed my mind,” Luther told “Fox & Friends" on Tuesday, recalling her brief jailing last week.

"I was more concerned [about] my family, my boyfriend and daughters at home. I just felt helpless a little bit because I wanted to make sure they were safe. They didn’t ask for any of this."

BOYFRIEND OF JAILED DALLAS SALON OWNER SAYS SHE'S BEING HELD IN ISOLATION DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

The owner of Salon A La Mode in Dallas was incarcerated for defying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency orders to stem the transmission of COVID-19 by keeping her business open.

Luther's release last Thursday, hours after Abbott came to her defense, was met by cheering supporters who chanted her name.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

Luther was let go less than 48 hours after a judge sentenced her to serve a week behind bars for refusing to apologize for flouting public health orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. She was found in contempt of court.

Last month, Luther was cited for keeping her salon open despite state and local directives closing nonessential businesses. She refused to give in, tearing up a cease-and-desist letter in front of TV cameras.

Her punishment had become a rallying cry for Republican lawmakers and conservative activists who have railed against lockdown measures in Texas, even as the state reopens more quickly than many others.

Luther said she received praise and donations from several people and appreciated the recognition from President Trump last week. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also visited Luther's salon to show support.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Business is booming. We have people traveling from across the United States to come in to get a haircut just to prove a point that they support us. This is really giving people that sense of liberty back. I’m just really proud to say that we were happy to be a part of that movement.”

Fox News' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.