Biden's self-inflicted political wounds could ruin the Democrats in November: Ingraham

Laura Ingraham said Monday the Biden administration is tanking America off a steep cliff, but the good news is that the midterm elections are eight months away.

"What Biden did to America in just over a year is what he's doing to himself politically. He and his party are poised for a historic rout in November. And if he thinks his ten minutes of discussing the tragedy in Ukraine is going to help him, he's just wrong again," the "Ingraham Angle" host said.

She added that "Americans are made to pay the price" for Biden's radical left and failing policies.

"Americans are made to pay a price for Biden's madness … A year ago, who could have imagined $7 a gallon gasoline prices, not even I."

Ingraham criticized the media for playing defense for Biden by too often diverting focus from how Americans are suffering.

"For the media who seemed relieved to be able to change the subject, they don't like the devastation in Ukraine. Of course, they don't. But they also don't seem bothered at all that Americans are hurting in profound ways," she said. "Rather than confronting the decline of America under Biden and then trying to fix it, the media and even some in the GOP are desperately selling another war."

She placed partial blame for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine on Biden.

"All of these problems could have been prevented if we had a competent government, but we do not. Biden should have insisted on a realistic assessment of the situation in Ukraine instead. His team kept open the prospect of NATO's membership for Ukraine, which Putin said he was never going to accept," Ingraham said.

Under Trump, Ingraham said, foreign policy, inflation and the price of gas wouldn't have been different.

"Now, of course, Putin didn't attack Ukraine under Trump because he knew that America was stronger and more practical under his leadership. Trump was a pro-energy nationalist who wasn't about to get rolled into supporting Russia's natural gas pipeline into Europe."

"From day one … the White House, Pelosi, Schumer, they've worked overtime to turn back every policy of Trump," Ingraham said.