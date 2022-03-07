Jesse Watters: Russia-Ukraine conflict is a 'proxy war'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters said Monday that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was a proxy war between the West and Russia.

Watters said he believes Biden's foreign policy decisions, including "dangling NATO membership over Ukraine's head" enticed Russian President Vladimir Putin to push forward on his expansionist ambitions.

"This move directly taunted Putin. He was furious and accelerated his mobilization against his neighbor. Did we have a plan for Ukraine? What did we expect?" the "Jesse Watters Primetime" host said.

"When they were this close to NATO membership. Well, we either didn't have a plan for a Russian reaction, didn't think Russia would react or we're watching our plan play out right now," Watters said.

"Hillary Clinton hinted at the plan last week," Watters said. "Turn Ukraine into a killing field to bleed Russia dry."

On MSNBC last week, Clinton said "Remember, the Russians invaded Afghanistan back in 1980 … it didn't end well for the Russians. The fact is, a very motivated and then funded and armed insurgency basically drove the Russians out of Afghanistan. … I think that is the model people are now looking toward."

Watters then said he believed what is unfurling in Ukraine has strategic implications beyond Russia's neighbor.

"So what we're watching unfold on the ground in Ukraine, a horrible ground war that moves to a Western funded insurgency. That after many, many years, sends Russia packing is a model. We're watching a proxy war," Watters concluded.

"I'm afraid we could be hurtling ourselves into a deadly war that we can't stop," Watters said.