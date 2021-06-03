Is Joe Biden priming Kamala Harris for 2024 presidency? Ari Fleischer weighs in

Speculation is on the rise suggesting President Biden is preparing right-hand woman Kamala Harris to replace him in 2024.

The VP’s new lead in White House efforts on voting rights and Biden’s appointment for Harris to lead a COVID-19 vaccination tour suggests she’s getting ready to pile more onto her plate but Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer disputed the assumption on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Thursday.

The former White House press secretary argued that it’s traditional for the vice president to be prepared in case of emergency, especially under the circumstances that Biden is historically the oldest sitting president at 78 years old.

KAMALA HARRIS HAS GONE 71 DAYS WITHOUT A NEWS CONFERENCE SINCE BEING TAPPED FOR BORDER CRISIS ROLE

"I think it’s actually what you do when it’s good government – you appoint your vice president to run certain task forces and run point on certain issues," he said. "That’s normal. What’s fascinating here, of course, is that you have a 78-year-old president… I can’t imagine in a million years is actually going to run for re-election."

Fleischer explained that by the time 82-year-old Biden is up for re-election in 2024, Harris, rather, would have a leg up as the leading Democratic candidate and outgoing VP.

"I think everything involved in Kamala Harris’ future is immediately suspect about whether she’s going to run in replace of Joe Biden in a wide-open Democratic Primary," he said. "Everything is also political for her given Joe Biden’s age."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Fox News approval numbers, Harris is less favorable than Biden at 49% which Fleischer said is not surprising considering she wasn’t a "very popular" candidate in 2020.

"Kamala Harris is not going to have this handed to her," he said. "There’s going to be a dozen or so Democrats challenging Vice President Harris to be the Democratic nominee."