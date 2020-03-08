Joe Biden scored 'one of the most coveted endorsements in the country,' Robert Wolf says

Former presidential candidates continue to rally behind Joe Biden, but his endorsement Sunday from Sen. Kamala Harris', D-Calif., might just be "one of the most coveted" in the country, according to former Obama White House economic adviser Robert Wolf.

"Kamala is one of the most coveted endorsements in the country," Wolf, a Fox News contributor, told Pete Hegseth on "Fox & Friends Sunday." "Other than Obama’s... she may be right there."

In a video statement uploaded to Twitter Sunday morning, Harris said she would "do everything in my power" to help Biden win, adding that there was "no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office."

The decision by the California senator, who was one of three black candidates previously in the race to challenge President Trump, further solidified the party establishment's move to close circles around Biden after his Super Tuesday successes. Her endorsement came before the next round of primaries, with six states voting Tuesday, including Michigan.

"The timing was perfect," Wolf said. "Let’s be honest, she’s a rock star."

Wolf floated the prospect of a Biden-Harris ticket, adding that her endorsement would attract her supporters who have been "actually very complimentary to the vice president."

He went on, "She brings a different electricity to the base."

Hegseth said he was surprised at the endorsement, pointing to Harris' attacks on the former vice president during a June primary debate where she went after her then-opponent on a race-related issue.

"She went after the vice president directly when others were not willing to do so. Is that water under the bridge now?" Hegseth asked.



"Come on, it's a competition," Wolf responded. "Everyone has to go after each other. My view is, they had a disagreement and they move on. It's no different than... President Trump with Republicans and what you and I may do before we come on TV. Once you're sitting together, you figure out how to unify what's best for the party."

Harris joined Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, ex-New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney in endorsing Biden.

Wolf said he wasn't surprised that so many candidates coalesced "around the person that they think is the best to beat President Trump," reaffirming his belief that Biden will claim the nomination as indicated by his Super Tuesday victories.

When Hegseth pointed to Biden's frequent gaffes and questioned his ability to survive a one-on-one debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., or President Trump, Wolf maintained his confidence in the former vice president, and took a jab at Trump.

"I see it a little differently," Wolf said. "In college, we used to call them 'wolfisms.' I used to put words together and have my own gaffes. I graduated Wharton, I ran the fourth-largest bank in the country, I was Obama’s economic adviser... people gaffe," he said.

Hegseth interjected: "These are more than gaffes..."



"Listen," Wolf responded. "I’m not here to hit President Trump, but I would take gaffes over lies all day... and you’d hear that a lot from Democrats and how we view it."

Trump on Sunday took to Twitter to share an edited clip of a gaffe-riddled 7-minute speech by Biden that appeared to have the former vice president endorse him as president.

The muddled remarks led to renewed concerns from both Republicans and some left-of-center commentators that Biden may be mentally unfit for the presidency.

Fox News' Gregg Re and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.