Joe Biden crashes Amazon’s 'Reacher' set during police chase scene

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Joe Biden and his family crashed the set of the action series "Reacher" on Monday morning.

CBS Philadelphia reported that Biden, his wife Jill and his son Hunter surprised the cast and crew of the Amazon Prime series in Philadelphia as they shot a police chase.

HughE Dillon, a local photographer who was watching the filming nearby, told CBS Philadelphia about suddenly seeing black SUVs pulling up onto the scene.

"Out walked these men, that I thought they were actors, but then the entire cast and crew started clapping and cheering,"Dillon said. "Then someone said, 'We love you, Joe, we love you!'"

According to the report, the former president was visiting the area to get breakfast at the nearby restaurant Parc. He later met and took photos with several cast and crew members, including the show’s lead actor, Alan Ritchson.

‘REACHER’ STAR GETS POLITICAL AGAIN, DECRIES AN ‘ENTIRE PLATFORM BY THOSE WHO MOSTLY CLAIM TO BE CHRISTIANS’

Dillon said the cast and crew seemed surprised to see the Bidens. "It was just something very bizarre that I never could have imagined, both things were happening at the same time," he said.

It was unclear if the Bidens knew the show was filming outside the restaurant ahead of their visit. Fox News Digital reached out to Biden's office for comment.

Ritchson later wrote about the meeting on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

"So our Reacher set got in the way of these legends," Ritchson wrote. "Was a privilege and honor to meet the Biden family. They couldn’t have been more lovely. Kind, joyful, gracious and present. We chatted briefly about simple stuff, like string theory and quantum entanglement. Then Joe beat me at arm wrestling. All in a day’s work."

He also posted photos and videos of himself interacting with the former president and his son, Hunter Biden.

'REACHER' STAR ALAN RITCHSON COMPARES MODELING INDUSTRY TO 'LEGALIZED SEX TRAFFICKING': 'IT LEFT SOME SCARS'

Ritchson has made political comments against conservatives in the past. In a Hollywood Reporter interview from April 2024, Ritchson criticized Christian supporters of President Donald Trump.

"Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to treat him like he’s their poster child and it’s unreal. I don’t understand it," Ritchson said.

One month later, he claimed he was "met with violence" for sharing these and other views.

"If you want to see violence flee the world, be more generous to everybody! That is the Christian ethic! That is what I don’t see happening. And when I speak up about it in my own ways, I’m met with violence," Ritchson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP