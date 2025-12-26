Joe Biden blows up social media over 'humiliating' family Christmas photo he's barely visible in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Social media was set ablaze after former President Joe Biden uploaded a family Christmas photo to X in which he is barely visible, leading some to mock his "Where's Waldo?"-style moment.

The former president uploaded the photo to X on Christmas Eve with the caption, "Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with love."

Social media users were quick to point out that the family's patriarch was tucked behind his wife, former first lady Jill Biden, while his son Hunter Biden took center stage.

BIDEN NEARLY INVISIBLE IN OWN CHRISTMAS FAMILY PHOTO AS HUNTER TAKES CENTER STAGE

Conservative journalist Andy Ngo was among those who expressed confusion over why the former president was placed in the back of his own family's Christmas photo, commenting on Biden's post that the photo was "disrespectful."

With Hunter Biden featured in the center of the family photo, one user joked that "Hunter is the alpha now."

Another commenter posted an up-close screenshot of Biden under the former president's photo, saying, "Took me a while to find ya, champ."

INSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS CARD TRADITION – FROM COOLIDGE TO TRUMP

One social media user noted that Jill Biden was standing directly in front of the former president, nearly blocking him from view, and quipped, "Now we know Jill was calling the shots."

Conservative blogger Mike LaChance also weighed in on the photo controversy, calling it "mind blowing" that the picture was real and not photoshopped.

Up-and-coming conservative influencer Brilyn Hollyhand asserted that "not only were Americans embarrassed of Biden but his family is too."

TRUMP LISTS ACCOMPLISHMENTS, SAYS 'RADICAL LEFT SCUM' ARE 'FAILING BADLY' IN CHRISTMAS MESSAGE

Another X user drew inspiration from a classic puzzle book for children, posting the Biden family photo with the caption, "Where's Waldo?"

While many were quick to mock the former president's Christmas post, not all the comments were critical of the photo or Joe Biden.

One person wrote, "Wishing you and your family a peaceful and joyful Christmas. Your strength and love inspire us all."

Another added, "Wishing you a peaceful Christmas Eve too, Mr. President. Let's hope the spirit of goodwill extends into the new year and helps bridge some of the divides we've seen. The image is a nice reminder of simpler times."

Several others shared similar sentiments, including a message that said, " Merry Christmas to the whole Biden family!"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for Joe Biden did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.