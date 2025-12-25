Trump lists accomplishments, says 'Radical Left Scum' are 'failing badly' in Christmas message

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump used his Christmas Eve Truth Social post to tout his administration's accomplishments and to bash those on the left whom he accused of trying to "destroy" the U.S.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the radical left scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our country, but are failing badly," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We no longer have open borders, men in women’s sports, transgender for everyone, or weak law enforcement. What we do have is a record stock market and 401K’s, lowest crime numbers in decades, no inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected."

"Tariffs have given us trillions of dollars in growth and prosperity, and the strongest national security we have ever had. We are respected again, perhaps like never before. God Bless America!!!," the president added.

In the first year of Trump's second term, the administration launched a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration, introduced controversial tariffs, worked to cut DEI from government programs and took steps toward fulfilling other campaign promises.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that it had arrested 17,500 criminal illegal immigrants since Trump signed the Laken Riley Act in January 2025. In a separate DHS announcement, the department unveiled the "2025 Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens," saying that 70% of all ICE arrests are of illegal immigrants "convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S."

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement on the results of the Laken Riley Act that "President Trump has empowered us to arrest and remove the millions of violent criminal illegal aliens unleashed on the United States by the previous administration. Now, these criminals will face justice and be removed from our country."

Trump's Christmas Truth Social post on his administration's accomplishments was also backed up by recent economic data. On Tuesday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis released its initial estimate of the third-quarter GDP, which showed the economy grew at an annualized rate of 4.3% in the three-month period including July, August and September.

"Compared to the second quarter, the acceleration in real GDP in the third quarter reflected a smaller decrease in investment, an acceleration in consumer spending , and upturns in exports and government spending. Imports decreased less in the third quarter," the BEA said.

While the president issued a cutting Christmas Eve statement on Truth Social, his official Christmas Day message was softer and more focused on the meaning of the holiday and the season.

In the statement, which was released by the White House on Thursday, Trump and first lady Melania Trump relayed their warm wishes to Americans while emphasizing the religious significance of Christmas.

"The First Lady and I send our warmest wishes to all Americans as we share in the joy of Christmas Day and celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," the message reads.

Trump went on to recount the biblical story of Jesus' birth in Bethlehem, calling it "the perfect expression of God’s boundless love and His desire to be close to His people." The president then tied the story to the founding principles of the U.S.

"For nearly 250 years, the principles of faith, family, and freedom have remained at the center of our way of life. As President, I will never waver in defending the fundamental values that make America the greatest country in the history of the world—and we will always remain one Nation under God."

The president also paid homage to U.S. servicemembers who are overseas and are unable to be with their families for the holiday. Trump thanked them for their service and sacrifice and their dedication to protecting Americans.

"We are grateful for their devotion, and we keep them and their loved ones close in our hearts."

Trump ended his official message with a prayer for peace in the U.S. and across the globe, extending Christmas wishes to Americans and the world.

"During the Christmas season, we pray for an outpouring of God’s abiding love, divine mercy, and everlasting peace upon our country and the entire world," he said.. "To every American, and to those celebrating around the globe, we wish you a very Merry Christmas!"