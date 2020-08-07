What Joe Biden thinks about Black Americans is 'offensive and gross,' says Iraq veteran

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden thinks the Black community is too “stupid to have a diversity of thought,” said Iraq War veteran Rob Smith on Friday.

“He is saying that our community is not as diverse in our thought as other communities and, by the way, this comes just a few months after he said that 'you ain’t Black' if you don’t vote for him,” Smith told “Fox & Friends.”

The Turning Point USA spokesperson said Biden’s comments are “what he truly thinks about Black Americans.”

“It’s offensive and it is gross,” Smith said.

Biden raised eyebrows Thursday with comments comparing the African American and Latino communities, though he later walked the statement back and attempted to clarify.

During an interview that aired at the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists, NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro pressed the presumptive Democratic nominee if he would "reengage" with Cuba as president, something she suggested would have an impact on Cuban American voters in Florida.

"Yes, yes," Biden responded. "And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

He elaborated, "You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you're in Arizona, so it's a very diverse community."

Smith said Black people are “leaving the Democratic Party” behind because they are tired of being “manipulated, lied to and traded for illegal immigrants.”

“He had another interview yesterday where he said that illegal immigrants should have the same rights as everybody else and this disproportionately affects the jobs and the skills and the wages of Black Americans,” Smith said.

“Black Americans do have a diversity of thought, we have always had a diversity of thought, and you need to stop hanging around Black liberal leftists and the MSNBC types that you’re hanging out with and get into the real world and talk to real African Americans who have a very diverse viewpoint on a lot of different things.”

Biden took to Twitter Thursday night, writing that "In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all."

"Throughout my career," he continued, "I've witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It's this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place. My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future."

