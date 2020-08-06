Biden raises eyebrows with remark contrasting African American, Latino diversity

Former Vice President Joe Biden raised eyebrows Thursday with comments comparing the African American and Latino communities.

During an interview that aired at the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists, NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro pressed the presumptive Democratic nominee if he would "re-engage" with Cuba as president, something she suggested would have an impact on Cuban-American voters in Florida.

"Yes, yes," Biden responded. "And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

He elaborated, "You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you're in Arizona, so it's a very diverse community."

The Trump campaign slammed its 2020 rival, tweeting "Uhh... did Joe Biden just say that Black people are all the same?"

Other critics piled on the former VP.

"There's no way to dress this up, folks," journalist Jeryl Bier tweeted.

Biden sparked controversy across social media on Wednesday after a preview clip from the interview showed a separate tense exchange with CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett on whether the former VP has taken a cognitive test.

"No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man. That's like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test where you're taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?" Biden told Barnett, who is Black.

He later knocked President Trump, who previously boasted how he passed a cognitive test.

"If he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don't know what the hell he's talking about," Biden quipped about the president.

