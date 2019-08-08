Trump 2020 spokeswoman: Joaquin Castro's doxxing only emboldened Trump donors

Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Rep. Joaquin Castro's, D-Texas, doxxing of the presidential donors has only fueled the fire, and inspired more people to come forward to help boost the commander-in-chief's coffers ahead of 2020.

"We have historic fundraising. We expect that to continue," she said Wednesday on "Outnumbered Overtime."

"One donor who was targeted, who was on that list, anonymously told The Daily Caller, this is actually having the reverse impact. It is emboldening our donors," McEnany continued.

"She said she was on the phone with donors, with friends, who are not yet donors but who said because of this -- they are donating to President Trump. So when they do this and target Trump supporters and donors, they embolden our base. They embolden our donors and it will fuel our fundraising."

JOAQUIN CASTRO FACING BACKLASH FROM ALL SIDES FOR POSTING TRUMP DONOR INFORMATION

Castro tweeted out a list of Trump donors from El Paso on Tuesday and was confronted about trying to shake them down politically by MSNBC host Willie Geist. Castro defended the tweet by saying all the information he released was publicly available.

On Thursday, McEnany accused Castro of trying to put the squeeze on Trump supporters to dampen their spirits and silence their civic voice, in an effort to bolster his own political agenda.

"The motive of this is to make this as painful as possible to be a Trump supporter. The left does not want President Trump holding rallies," she said.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN BLASTS DEM REP FOR TRYING TO NAME AND SHAME DONORS: 'DELETE & APOLOGIZE'

"They don't want him receiving donors. They don't want us out there talking about illegal immigration. So what do they do? They demonize anyone who is a supporter. It's why Hillary Clinton called us all deplorable. It why Joe Biden said we are the dregs of society... That is their motive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Demonize us so we back down. But we are not backing down. We are showing up. It's why President Trump has thousands waiting outside his rallies and many camping out the night before."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report