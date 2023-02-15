JK Rowling just proved you don't have to bow to the leftist mob, says Douglas Murray

Fox News contributor Douglas Murray came to famous author J.K. Rowling's defense as she faces "malevolent" attacks from the left for comments about biological sex that were deemed transphobic. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Murray said her opinion was straightforward and proves that conservatives don't have to "bow down" to the left.

JK ROWLING CRITIC FORCED TO PUBLICLY APOLOGIZE FOR CALLING HER A NAZI AFTER LAWSUIT THREAT

DOUGLAS MURRAY: All [J.K. Rowling] did was to say, ‘actually, there is a word for women, and we are a specific type of person.’ And for that, the whole world seemed to descend on her. And of course, from her point of view, it's an extraordinary example of an attempted cancelation that did not work. … Crucially, she did not back down because another person might have done. … It was such a point of principle for her, this very straightforward thing. Men are men. Women are women. It's straightforward, you don't hate anyone. But it's just straightforward. She didn't back down. It's a very interesting interview – this Bari Weiss, The Free Press that she's done – it's a very interesting interview because it just shows that you can stand up to the mob. … It's not the case that you have to bow down to the mob. It's just not.

