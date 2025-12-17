FCC scrubs own reference as 'independent' agency from website after Dem's testy exchange with chairman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) quietly removed its own "independent" label from its website after Chairman Brendan Carr had a tense exchange with a Democratic lawmaker on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday, Carr appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee, testifying for the first time since his comments in September targeting ABC's handling of its late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over his controversial remarks about the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., grilled Carr on whether he thought the FCC is an "independent" agency.

"Senator, thanks for that question," Carr began responding.

"Yes or no is all we need, sir," Luján immediately interjected.

Luján then presented a printout of the FCC's website that stated its an "independent U.S. government agency overseen by Congress."

"On your website, it simply says, man, 'the FCC is independent.' This isn't a trick question," Luján told Carr.

"The FCC is not-" Carr attempted to answer.

"So is your website wrong? Is your website lying?" the Democrat pressed.

"Possibly," Carr responded.

Carr went on to assert, "The FCC is not an independent agency — formally speaking," to which Luján replied, "I appreciate you saying that and being honest with the American people."

Fox News Digital confirmed that the website removed the word "independent" from its "About" page, which was first reported by Axios reporter Sara Fischer.

A spokesperson for the FCC told Fox News Digital, "With the change in Administration earlier this year, the FCC’s website and materials required updating. That work continues to ensure that they reflect the positions of the agency’s new leadership."

