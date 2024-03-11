Jimmy Kimmel mocks Katie Britt's SOTU rebuttal in Oscars speech: 'Adult woman with the brain of a child'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel made Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., the target of one of his jokes Sunday as he hosted the 96th Oscars awards ceremony.

"Emma Stone is an Oscar nominee for a fifth time, right?" Kimmel said. "You were so unbelievably great in ‘Poor Things,’" he added, referencing the film starring Stone that was nominated for multiple Oscars for "Best Picture" and "Best Director," among other awards.

"Emma played an adult woman with the brain of a child, like the lady who gave the rebuttal to the State of the Union on Thursday night," Kimmel said.

Britt has become a subject of criticism online after she delivered the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address Thursday night, during which she criticized the president for his "despicable" job handling the border crisis, as well as his promotion of "Bidenomics" amid the rising consumer costs plaguing American families.

Actress Scarlett Johnasson parodied Britt on "Saturday Night Live."

"My name is Katie Britt and I have the honor of serving the great people of Alabama," Johansson said on SNL. "But tonight I’ll be auditioning the part of scary mom and I'll be performing an original monologue called ‘This Country is Hell.'"

"You see, I’m not just a senator. I’m a wife, a mother and the craziest b---- in the Target parking lot," Johnasson continued. "I’m worried about the future of our children. And this is why I’ve invited you into this strange, empty kitchen because Republicans want me to appeal to women voters and women love kitchens."

The actress made fun of Britt's cross necklace and the Republican senator's reference to the border crisis.

Britt has since doubled down on her rebuke of Biden's leadership as president.

"You think about the parents whose children have died of fentanyl poisoning. Enough is enough, and the president needs to assume responsibility," the senator said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Friday. "He knows how to do this. President Trump laid out a roadmap of how to secure our border and make our country safer, but he refuses to do so."

Britt continues to build a national profile despite never holding elected office prior to her election in the 2022 midterms.

Britt's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie and Bailee Hill contributed to this report.