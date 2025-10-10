‘No Kings’ protest could attract paid agitators and foreign influence, crowd-for-hire CEO warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The head of a national crowd-for-hire firm is warning that America’s protest culture has become a target for exploitation — by paid agitators, profit-driven interest groups and even foreign actors seeking to fuel division.

Adam Swart, CEO of Crowds on Demand, told Fox News Digital that his company has witnessed firsthand how demonstrations can be co-opted by people "making money off chaos" rather than advancing genuine civic causes.

"My concern is that there are forces — some domestic, some maybe foreign — that actually want to pull America apart," Swart said. "These aren’t left or right actors. They’re people making money off chaos."

His remarks come as organizers prepare for the "No Kings" protest, a nationwide demonstration planned for Oct. 18 that is expected to denounce political elitism and government overreach.

Swart said his company was approached about the event but declined to participate, calling it "a dud in the making" — another example, he said, of political theater that risks being exploited rather than achieving real persuasion.

"It’s the same people saying the same things they’ve said every time — and getting the same results," he said.

Organizers behind the "No Kings" movement pushed back on Swart’s characterization, saying the event is expected to draw turnout "comparable to or larger than" the first nationwide demonstration, which they claim attracted about 5 million participants.

A spokesperson told Fox News Digital the protest "has nothing to do with raising money or energizing voters," describing it instead as an effort to "demonstrate and build the resistance to the authoritarian."

The spokesperson said the movement is built around a commitment to nonviolence and employs extensive security and de-escalation training for volunteers.

"We’re monitoring what’s going on online in advance and being proactive against any identified threats," the spokesperson said, calling No Kings "mindful, thoughtful, organized and centered on nonviolence."

The spokesperson added that the first protest recorded "very few incidents" and described the movement as part of "a proud American tradition" of peaceful civic demonstrations.

While the movement has drawn support from some progressive groups, Swart said his concerns apply broadly — to any large-scale protest vulnerable to manipulation or infiltration.

Swart described what he calls a "protest industry" — an ecosystem of consultants, operatives and influencers who build brands and bankrolls from political outrage.

He said many movements, regardless of ideology, now operate less as grassroots expressions and more as "performative activism" built to attract funding, followers or online engagement.

"I’ve taken a pay cut to turn this into a company that advances common-sense causes," he said. "I could make 10 times more if I said yes to everything. But I don’t want to be part of the noise."

Swart said Crowds on Demand now declines contracts that he views as divisive or volatile, choosing instead to support peaceful, purposeful demonstrations.

"I want to elevate productive expression — not mob theatrics," he said.

Swart cautioned that not all demonstrations are what they appear to be. In some cases, he said, interest groups or foreign entities can mirror legitimate advocacy networks — legally or otherwise — to obscure who is actually behind an event or campaign.

"I know how you’d structure a web of advocacy groups legally — and how someone could mirror that illegally," he said. "I want to help the government figure out who’s funding the division and shut it down."

Swart said growing political polarization has created fertile ground for opportunists — both domestic and foreign — who thrive on outrage and confusion.

"Every time there’s an incident, both sides start finger-pointing," he said. "The real winners are the ones trying to divide us. They want Democrats and Republicans blaming each other instead of asking who’s profiting from it."

Swart said he’s seen examples where the goal of protest activity was less about persuasion and more about generating viral conflict — an approach that, in his view, benefits those monetizing clicks, chaos and outrage.

His remarks echo recent U.S. intelligence warnings that foreign actors—particularly Russia, China and Iran—use disinformation to amplify divisive narratives in the U.S., and could try to spur unrest around major political events.

Swart also blamed major social-media platforms for monetizing outrage and accelerating polarization.

"They only make money when you’re doom-scrolling," he said. "If people liked each other, Facebook and X would be a tenth of their size."

He said the problem cuts across ideological lines and is driven by the economics of engagement rather than politics.

"People try to label Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg politically, but both make money off division," Swart said. "It’s not about right or left — it’s about engagement."

Swart said the exploitation of division has become a national security concern, warning that agitators and influence networks may be working to destabilize the country for profit or geopolitical gain.

"This is one of the greatest national security threats that we face — America coming apart," he said. "The sources of it are not right or left. The sources are far more sinister than that."

Swart emphasized that his warnings aren’t about any single protest or political movement but about a larger pattern — one where manipulation and misinformation can turn public expression into a tool for profit or chaos.

"The protest space has to be about purpose again," he said. "If we don’t figure that out, we’re going to keep getting played by the people who thrive on conflict."

Swart said he remains hopeful that awareness and transparency can help reduce the risks.

"Punch up, not down," he said. "Let’s stop finger-pointing and start coalition-building."

