Millions expected to flood streets at ‘No Kings’ protests targeting Trump across all 50 states

Organizers of the "No Kings" protests expect millions of Americans to take to city streets on Saturday to demonstrate against the Trump administration.

More than 2,500 events are planned across all 50 states, according to the organizers, a coalition of more than 200 progressive groups led by Indivisible. Major demonstrations are expected in Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Protesters are being urged to wear yellow "to show collective strength in the face of oppression," according to organizers, who accuse the administration of "sending militarized agents into our communities, silencing voters, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle."

The demonstrations come amid growing backlash to President Donald Trump’s decision to federalize the National Guard and deploy troops to several major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Memphis, Portland and, most recently, Chicago. A federal judge blocked the Guard’s street deployment in Chicago but allowed the units to remain under federal command.

At the same time, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has intensified nationwide raids targeting illegal immigrants, focusing on areas where day laborers often gather, such as Home Depot parking lots.

Republicans are condemning the demonstrations, with some calling them unpatriotic. House Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News the protests are being driven by "the pro-Hamas wing and the Antifa people," and accused Democrats of delaying government shutdown negotiations to appease their base.

"The agitators show up. We’ll have to get the National Guard out. Hopefully it will be peaceful. I doubt it," Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax.

Asked about the protests and whether National Guard units would deploy to manage crowds, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital, "Who cares?"

The "No Kings" movement first gained national attention in June, when similar demonstrations were held in response to the Army’s 250th anniversary military parade.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., wrote on Bluesky that he looked forward to No Kings Day, calling Republicans "the same kind of weasels who would’ve called George Washington and America’s revolutionaries ‘terrorists.’"