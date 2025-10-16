Expand / Collapse search
US protests

Millions expected to flood streets at ‘No Kings’ protests targeting Trump across all 50 states

More than 2,500 'No Kings' events planned across all 50 states as organizers urge protesters to wear yellow

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Published | Updated
Crowd-for-hire CEO calls ‘No Kings’ protest a ‘dud,’ warns of outside agitators Video

Crowd-for-hire CEO calls ‘No Kings’ protest a ‘dud,’ warns of outside agitators

Adam Swart, CEO of Crowds on Demand, says the upcoming "No Kings" protest risks being exploited by agitators and interest groups "making money off chaos," while organizers defend their nonviolent record and security plans.

Organizers of the "No Kings" protests expect millions of Americans to take to city streets on Saturday to demonstrate against the Trump administration.

More than 2,500 events are planned across all 50 states, according to the organizers, a coalition of more than 200 progressive groups led by Indivisible. Major demonstrations are expected in Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Protesters are being urged to wear yellow "to show collective strength in the face of oppression," according to organizers, who accuse the administration of "sending militarized agents into our communities, silencing voters, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle."

The demonstrations come amid growing backlash to President Donald Trump’s decision to federalize the National Guard and deploy troops to several major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Memphis, Portland and, most recently, Chicago. A federal judge blocked the Guard’s street deployment in Chicago but allowed the units to remain under federal command.

ADVOCACY GROUP CEO CLAIMS HE WAS OFFERED $20 MILLION TO RECRUIT PROTESTERS FOR ANTI-TRUMP DEMONSTRATIONS

No Kings protest in Los Angeles

"No Kings" protests against the Trump administration are expected to be held in cities nationwide on Oct. 18.  (Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images)

At the same time, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has intensified nationwide raids targeting illegal immigrants, focusing on areas where day laborers often gather, such as Home Depot parking lots.

Republicans are condemning the demonstrations, with some calling them unpatriotic. House Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News the protests are being driven by "the pro-Hamas wing and the Antifa people," and accused Democrats of delaying government shutdown negotiations to appease their base.

‘NO KINGS’ PROTEST COULD ATTRACT PAID AGITATORS AND FOREIGN INFLUENCE, CROWD-FOR-HIRE CEO WARNS

No Kings Protest Los Angeles

Protesters in Los Angeles wave American flags during a No Kings Protest on June 14, 2025.

"The agitators show up. We’ll have to get the National Guard out. Hopefully it will be peaceful. I doubt it," Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax.

Asked about the protests and whether National Guard units would deploy to manage crowds, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital, "Who cares?" 

Anti-Trump protesters march in DC

Protesters march during a No Kings rally in Washington, D.C., Saturday, June 14, 2025. The demonstration is taking place at the same time as a parade marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. (David Dee Delgado for Fox News Digital)

The "No Kings" movement first gained national attention in June, when similar demonstrations were held in response to the Army’s 250th anniversary military parade.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., wrote on Bluesky that he looked forward to No Kings Day, calling Republicans "the same kind of weasels who would’ve called George Washington and America’s revolutionaries ‘terrorists.’"

