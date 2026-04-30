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Trump urges ABC to fire ‘seriously unfunny’ Jimmy Kimmel, says it ‘better be soon’

Trump continues to fume over ‘expectant widow’ joke

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
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Jimmy Kimmel triples-down on offensive Trump joke Video

Jimmy Kimmel triples-down on offensive Trump joke

The Outnumbered panel discusses Jimmy Kimmels repeated jokes about President Donald Trumps possible death.

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President Donald Trump on Thursday continued to call for Disney-owned ABC to terminate late-night host Jimmy Kimmel with a scathing Truth Social post. 

Kimmel's "expectant widow" joke from last week about first lady Melania Trump went viral on social media in the wake of Saturday's attack at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner, prompting the president and first lady to call for ABC to act. 

"When is ABC Fake News Network firing seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel, who incompetently presides over one of the Lowest Rated shows on Television? People are angry. It better be soon!!! President DJT," Trump wrote on Thursday.

Trump and Kimmel

President Donald Trump on Thursday continued to call for Disney-owned ABC to terminate late-night host Jimmy Kimmel with a scathing Truth Social post.  (Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images;  Matt Winkelmeyer/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

During a mock WHCA Dinner, Kimmel suggested the first lady had the glow of an "expectant widow." Kimmel has insisted his jab suggesting the first lady will be happy when her husband dies "was a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80.

ABC and Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

This is a developing story, more to come… 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 

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