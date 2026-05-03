Rudy Giuliani hospitalized in critical but stable condition: 'He's fighting'

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Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized and is in critical but stable condition, according to a statement posted Sunday on X.

Ted Goodman, a political strategist who launched a livestream program with Giuliani, posted about the hospitalization on Sunday evening.

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"Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition," Goodman wrote. "Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.

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"We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani," he added.